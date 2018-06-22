La Salle University Teams with Purina for Bring Your Dog to Work Day

La Salle University has teamed with Purina to celebrate Bring Your Dog to Work Day. On June 22, La Salle’s faculty and staff brought their dogs to the office and participated in a Doggie Meet-and-Greet in the La Salle Union. Dog treats were provided by Purina, which makes high-quality pet food, treats, and litter.

Since partnering with Purina last year, La Salle University has hosted a National Dog Show preview event on La Salle’s campus, and geology and environmental science professor Alice Hoersch, Ph.D., and her certified therapy dog Laddie became members of the Therapy Dog Ambassador Team. Their first appearance as members of the team was at La Salle’s Pause for Paws event on May 3, where students interacted with dogs to help relieve the stress of final exams.

“Laddie and I are proud to be part of the National Dog Show Therapy Dog Ambassador Team,” said Hoersch. “Since he and I started making facility visits and participating in programs for children, we have seen how the presence of dogs brings smiles to faces and calms down people who are anxious. We plan to continue this work as part of the Ambassador Team, and are excited to participate in bring your dog to work day.”