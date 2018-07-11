Alumni Jacob Smolinski and Mark Lynch Present Short Film “College Graduate” at Cannes International Film Festival

La Salle University congratulates Jacob Smolinski, ’17, and Mark Lynch, ’17, on the screening of their short film “College Graduate” at the Court Métrage during the 71st Annual Cannes International Film Festival. Of the 31 student films chosen for this prestigious honor, Smolinski and Lynch are the only students from a Philadelphia university to represent the Campus MovieFest showcase.

“Both Mark and I are blown away by this opportunity. We really owe our success to La Salle’s liberal arts education and the Communication Department for encouraging us to be creative in our own way,” said Smolinski. “The very act of making this film wouldn’t have been possible without our Lasallian education, so we have nothing but gratitude.”

“To say you had a film screened in Cannes is amazing, but participating in the world’s most iconic and prestigious film festival was a once in a lifetime experience,” said Lynch. “Cannes was incredibly eye-opening; it’s more than just a film festival, it’s a fully immersive experience. We were able to learn not only about films and filmmaking, but also the process of distribution and what it means to make them on the world scale.”

“It was an incredible blur,” continued Smolinski. “We saw Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman the day after the trailer dropped in the U.S. and sat five rows away from Mads Mikkelsen at his Arctic premiere. We saw films that may never make it to the States, pieces of art that are incredibly divisive, all while running into directors on side streets and brushing past A-list celebrities on the red carpet. Representing La Salle and Philadelphia was an honor.”

“College Graduate” was first screened as part of Campus Movie Fest (CMF). Founded in 2001 by four Emory University students, the organization has grown to provide more than one million students access to the equipment and training they need to make a short film. “College Graduate” was also given top five honors for Best Story and Best Performance at the Terminus Film Fest in Atlanta. To watch the film, click here.

Jacob Smolinski graduated from La Salle in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in mass media/communication with a digital arts minor. While he was a student, he anchored and directed “Sportsline” on La Salle TV, was the music director of WEXP Radio, worked as a La Salle Ambassador, volunteered on Project Appalachia, and was a student in the Honors Program. Smolinski now works for the Uncommon Individual Foundation, a nonprofit based in Devon, Pa. working as the program coordinator of their media program.

Mark Lynch graduated from La Salle University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in mass media/communication. At La Salle, he was involved with the Torch Missions/L.I.V.E program in Honduras, La Salle Lacrosse, Film Club, and Campus Movie Fest. Lynch currently works as a video editor at Well Spun Weddings, a wedding film production company in Maple Glen, Pa., creating vignette wedding films.