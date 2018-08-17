La Salle University Selected as a National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Lead Initiative Institution



La Salle University has once again been selected as a national example of civic engagement by National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA), the lead professional organization for student affairs administrators in higher education. As a NASPA Lead Initiative institution for 2018-2019, La Salle is one of 70 universities recognized for its commitment to encouraging and highlighting the work of student affairs in making civic learning and democratic engagement a part of every student’s college education. This is the sixth time La Salle has been recognized, led by the exemplary work of its University Ministry, Services, and Support, a department within the Division of Student Affairs.

“La Salle’s selection for this national recognition is a testament to the diligence, student-centeredness, and focus on relevant and timely civic engagement by our staff in University Ministry, Services, and Support,” said Dawn Meza Soufleris, Ph.D., Vice President for Student Affairs at La Salle University. “Our mission is to fully engage our students in all facets of transformational learning. Furthermore, students understanding the importance of active citizenship and commitment to the greater community is what makes the student experience at La Salle so special.”

The Lead Initiative offers unique professional development opportunities, targeted resources, networking, and recognition for its Lead Institutions. The program is designed to meet the needs of various professional levels. Since its inception in 2012, the NASPA Lead Initiative has contributed to the civic mission of higher education impacting over a million college students nationwide.