La Salle University’s Masters in Nonprofit Leadership Ranked #11 Nationally by College Choice

La Salle University’s Master of Science in Nonprofit Leadership has been ranked among the best programs in the country. The ranking from College Choice, a leading authority in college and university rankings and resources, placed La Salle 11th for Best Online Master’s in Nonprofit Management.

“We are delighted to be recognized by College Choice for our online M.S. in Nonprofit Leadership. The program reflects our commitment to students by delivering a master’s program in a 100% online format to professionals who wish to advance their skills and knowledge within the steadily growing and diverse nonprofit sector,” said MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., Dean, School of Business at La Salle University. “The curriculum is rooted in an ethical framework which integrates theory with practice and focuses on the critical competencies needed to lead nonprofits, including finance, fund development, governance, human resources, marketing, and planning.”

“Our program is distinct in that it was designed and is implemented by seasoned nonprofit professionals who have both the knowledge and practical field experience that accurately reflects the nonprofit experience and its demands,” said Laura Otten, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Nonprofit Center at La Salle University and Director of the Masters in Nonprofit Leadership. “Graduates are prepared to face challenges with responses rooted in time-tested, evolving best practices. Unique additional support comes from The Nonprofit Center with nearly four decades of understanding what nonprofits, and the professionals who serve them, need.”

La Salle’s entirely online M.S. in Nonprofit Leadership utilizes the developing body of research on nonprofits. It is intended for those already working in nonprofits, as well as for those who wish to move into the nonprofit sector.

The College Choice ranking is based on institutional reputation, graduation rates, selectivity, and faculty resources. The data from their ranking comes from the National Center for Education Statistics’ IPEDS database, U.S. News & World Report, Payscale, and individual college websites.

College Choice noted, “La Salle University is well-known around the country for providing highly individualized educational experiences, offering a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs with plenty of room for customization. The entirely online Master of Science in Nonprofit Leadership is ideal for students seeking an interactive virtual program.”