Cherylyn Rush Honored with 2018-2019 Distinguished Lasallian Educator Award

La Salle University is pleased to announce that Cherylyn Rush, Director of Multicultural Affairs, is the recipient of the 2018-2019 Distinguished Lasallian Educator Award. The award recognizes a La Salle University faculty or staff member who represents a steadfast dedication to the Lasallian mission of education and pastoral care, inside and outside the classroom. Awardees are nominated and chosen by a panel of faculty and staff.

Brother Ernest Miller, D. Min., Vice President for Mission at La Salle University, presented the award during the University’s Opening Meeting, saying, “Cherylyn embodies Lasallian values in every breath she takes. Her zeal for her students and for their success informs everything she does. Her direct work with students threads the needle between providing love and support, and holding them accountable, telling hard truths, and having comfortable conversations.”

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Rush. “I work with an incredible group of people: the Division of Student Affairs, the awesome women of the Multicultural & International Center, the Faculty and Staff that I consider my allies, and the students that continue to come through La Salle and touch everyone’s hearts. I’ve loved being at La Salle from the moment I stepped on this campus. Everyone here has dedicated their service and their time to the mission and I appreciate all of you. I would just like to leave you with my mantra for this school year: Passion, Strength, Fire. Live your passion. Work with all your strength. Keep dreams alive (like fire!). Thank you.”

Rush’s commitment to La Salle and its students is unmistakable; she has spent 32 years at the University building a vibrant, participatory, and inclusive community. She has served as advisor to the Muslim Student Association and the African American Student League, among other cohorts of students in La Salle’s multicultural lanes; she’s an active member of the Community Building Team; assists with organizing the annual Community Health Fair; active in civic and educational organizations that informs her ministry including the Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education (PBCOHE), the Student Leadership Development Institute (SLDI) and the Philadelphia chapter of the Anti-Defamation League.