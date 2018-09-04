La Salle University Once Again Recognized for Excellence and Value by FORBES and MONEY Magazine

The University has been named to the FORBES Top Colleges 2018 list and MONEY’s Best Colleges for Your Money 2018-2019

PHILADELPHIA (September 4, 2018)—La Salle University has once again been recognized by both FORBES and MONEY magazine for excellence, value, and student outcomes in their annual college rankings. FORBES ranked La Salle #349 in its 11th annual Top Colleges ranking. FORBES considers alumni salaries, debt after graduation, retention and graduation rates, and signs of individual success including academic and career accolades. Additionally, MONEY ranked La Salle #343 on its 2018-2019 Best Colleges for Your Money list. MONEY’s methodology focuses equally on three basic categories: Quality of Education, Affordability, and Outcomes.

“By focusing on student outcomes and academic quality, FORBES and MONEY have underscored what makes a La Salle University experience so transformative,” said President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “With faculty that challenge students through exceptional academics, and resources to help them succeed as professionals, citizens, and leaders, we meet students where they are and support them to inspirational outcomes. And by resetting our tuition back to 2009 levels, a La Salle education is affordable and accessible to more students seeking a college degree.”

La Salle University has consistently worked to ensure a college education is achievable for all. In the fall of 2016, the University announced a 29 percent tuition reduction beginning with the 2017-18 school year, making financing a college education more transparent than ever. The initiative, known as An Affordable Path for All, builds on La Salle’s long-standing commitment to affordability. In 2015-16, over 97% of students received generous financial aid and scholarships, and for the 2016-17 academic year, La Salle froze tuition at the prior year’s level, one of the few universities nationally to do so.

La Salle University’s additional citations include:

PayScale — “Best Universities and Colleges by Salary Potential” 2018, ranked #165 of 1,509 (top 11%)

The New York Times — Top 6% for median income of graduates at age 34, 2017

U. News & World Report — Sixth highest employment rate in the nation for MBA graduates, 2018

The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education — Top 300 Colleges, 2017 and 2018

The Princeton Review — Best Business Schools 2017 and 2018

FORBES — “Top Colleges” 2017

MONEY — Fifth on the list of “50 Colleges that Add the Most Value,” 2016-17

The Economist — Top 100 Schools in the U.S. for Value

Click here for the full FORBES ranking, and here for the MONEY rankings.