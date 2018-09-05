Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderón to Speak at La Salle University, September 12

The La Salle University Political Science Department and Organization of Latin American Students are pleased to present “A Conversation with the Honorable Felipe Calderón, Former President of Mexico,” on Wednesday, September 12 at Founders’ Hall. The moderated discussion will be followed by a Q&A with La Salle students, faculty, and staff in attendance.

“La Salle University is greatly honored to host President Felipe Calderón.,” said University President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “President Calderón’s achievements in sustainable development, foreign policy, and creating equal opportunities while in office are impressive. This is an incredible opportunity for our students to engage with a world leader, broaden their knowledge of our southern neighbor, and deepen their global sensibilities.”

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome President Felipe Calderón of Mexico to La Salle,” said Michael Boyle, Ph.D., associate professor and Chair of the Political Science Department. “President Calderón has long been at the forefront of global politics and brings a fascinating perspective on some of the important issues in U.S.-Mexico relations. His visit is a wonderful opportunity for students to ask questions of a true statesman and to consider how the U.S. and Mexico can build even stronger ties in the future.”

Felipe Calderón was recently announced as a 2018-2019 Perry World House Fellow. Perry World House is the University of Pennsylvania’s foreign affairs think tank, bringing practitioners and policymakers from around the world to advance interdisciplinary, policy-relevant research on the world’s most urgent global affairs challenges. Calderón served as president of Mexico from 2006 to 2012, prior to which he served as secretary of energy. Today, the former president is chair of the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, as well as honorary chair of the Green Growth Action Alliance, president of the Sustainable Human Development Foundation, and a member of the World Resources Institute’s board of directors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in economics from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, and a master’s in public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Please note this event is not open to the general public.