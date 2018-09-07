Emma Schweigert Named Next Student Café Executive Officer of Saxbys La Salle University

Schweigert to Oversee All Operations for the Exclusively Student-Run Café

PHILADELPHIA (September 7, 2018)—Emma Schweigert, a senior double majoring in marketing and finance at La Salle University, has been selected as the next Student Café Executive Officer (SCEO) of the on-campus Saxbys. As SCEO, Schweigert is responsible for making decisions on all aspects of the business–including what Saxbys calls the Three Pillars: Team Development, Community Leadership, and Financial Management. Located in Founders’ Hall, home of the La Salle University School of Business, Saxbys is exclusively student-run as part of the company’s pioneering Experiential Learning Program.

“As the Student CEO of Saxbys La Salle University, my main goal and purpose is to make life better for students, faculty, alumni, and all of our guests,” said Schweigert. “I hope to make Saxbys a community cornerstone through local partnerships and presence at events in the surrounding area. I am so grateful and excited for this opportunity to not only further my knowledge of business and management, but also support the Saxbys team to help them grow and reach their goals. My experience with Saxbys thus far has been nothing short of amazing and I can’t wait to continue to live the Saxbys mission: Make Life Better.”

Schweigert is from Auburn, Pa., and a graduate of Schuylkill Haven Area High School. She is a center fielder for the Explorers Women’s Softball team, and a member of the Business Scholars Co-Op Program. She has a strong history of volunteering on and off campus, with organizations such as Team Up Philly, Face to Face Germantown, La Salle Day of Giving, Out of the Darkness, The National Kidney Foundation, and SKIP Highway Clean up.

“We’re thrilled to watch the next chapter of Saxbys’ La Salle University Experiential Learning Café unfold with Emma at the helm,” said Saxbys Founder and CEO Nick Bayer. “To watch an undergrad take the reins and navigate her own business through the mastery of our Three Pillars is remarkable. La Salle has been a true partner in every sense of the word and we’re all looking forward to watching Emma harness her power skills and develop her leadership in this new capacity.”

Every six months, one student will be selected to work as the SCEO of the Saxbys La Salle University Café. This student follows a curriculum of academic coursework concurrent with their tenure as SCEO, receiving tangible, entrepreneurial experience as a supplement to traditional classroom learning. SCEOs leading the cafe earn a full semester of academic credit via a specially-designed credit schedule, tailored by La Salle and Saxbys. Additionally, up to 35 part-time employment opportunities are available for undergraduate students seeking an on-campus job.

Schweigert succeeds Kyle McIntosh, ’18, the inaugural SCEO of Saxbys La Salle.