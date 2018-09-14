La Salle University Humanities Colloquium Showcases Faculty Scholarship, Facilitates Interdisciplinary Discussion of Humanities

La Salle University is pleased to announce the formation of the Humanities Colloquium, showcasing the scholarship of humanities faculty and facilitating interdisciplinary discussions of the humanities. Each monthly event features a La Salle faculty member discussing his or her scholarly work in a 20-30 minute presentation, followed by 30 minutes for questions and discussion.

“We hope that this series helps to foster interdisciplinary cooperation between humanities faculty. Indeed, organizing the colloquium has been an interdisciplinary, grass-roots effort led by Claire Busse in English, Joel Garver in Philosophy, Mey-Yen Moriuchi in Art History, and myself,” said James Jesson, Ph.D., associate professor of English at La Salle University. “We hope that these presentations and discussions will let students majoring or minoring in the humanities see what scholarship looks like in action. And we hope, of course, that students, faculty, and staff from outside the humanities also will attend the presentations and contribute to lively discussions.”

The first three discussions focus on topics in religion and theology. On Monday, September 17, Maureen O’Connell, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the department of religion, presents “Anti-Blackness in Catholic Philadelphia,” a discussion of Catholic Philadelphia’s history of anti-black racism as revealed in her family’s story in the archdiocese and the role of critical family history in racial justice work. Her presentation will be followed by time for questions and discussion.

“Racial justice work requires that we tell the truth about our histories, not with the intent to shame or to assign blame, but in order learn from our pasts so we can move forward together toward a different future,” said O’Connell. “I hope that my research will do for participants in the colloquium what it has done for me—create space in myself, my family, and my current faith community for honest reflection on how racism has wounded all of us while also limiting the transformative potential of the Catholic tradition that has formed so many of us. I also hope it will help White colleagues and students, particularly White Catholics, understand our present reality more clearly and offer courage to work with others for social change.”

For the full year’s program, please see below.

Fall Semester: Religion

Maureen O’Connell (Religion) – Anti-Blackness in Catholic Philadelphia

September 17, 12:45-1:45 p.m., La Salle University Art Museum

Kevin Harty (English) – Medieval Philadelphia: Bryn Athyn Cathedral, Glencairn, and the Other Medieval(ist) Buildings in Philadelphia

October 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Holroyd 390

Joel Garver (Philosophy) – A Fine Bromance: Christian Friendship in Early Modernity

November 12, 6-7 p.m., La Salle Union, Music Room

Spring Semester: Nationalism and Politics

Catherine Holochwost (Art History) – Unruly Pleasures in Antebellum American Art

February 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m., La Salle University Art Museum

Barbara Allen (History) – The Workers’ Opposition and the Specialists in Stalinist Russia

March 4, 12:35-1:35 p.m., La Salle Union, Music Room

Jamie Jesson (English) – Pornography, Masculinity, and Ethnicity in Vietnam War Drama

April 8, 6-7 p.m., La Salle Union, Music Room