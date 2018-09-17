La Salle University and Recovery Centers of America Partner to Offer Tuition Discounts to Employees



PHILADELPHIA (September 17, 2018)—La Salle University is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with Recovery Centers of America (RCA) to offer employees a discount on undergraduate and graduate tuition.

“La Salle’s partnership with Recovery Centers of America grows the list of organizations who have chosen to assist employees in achieving their educational and professional goals,” said Kathy Payne, Interim Vice President for Enrollment. “Recovery Centers of America and La Salle recognize the importance of lifelong learning, workforce development, enhancing employee opportunities, and enriching local communities. We are proud to be able to offer RCA employees the education to provide improved services to the individuals with whom they work.”

Effective immediately, RCA employees can receive 10 percent off regular tuition rates for select undergraduate adult, graduate, and certificate programs at La Salle University. Programs are offered at three locations in the Delaware Valley—Main Campus in Philadelphia, the Bucks County Center in Newtown, and the Montgomery County Center in Plymouth Meeting—as well as through convenient online and hybrid formats.

“Recovery Centers of America is extremely proud to be partnering with La Salle University. Our partnership with a world-class educational institution like La Salle ensures that our team continues to consist of the most well-educated, qualified professionals in the industry and as a result, ensures our patients continue to receive the best treatment available,” said Bill Koroncai, Director of Communications at RCA.

For more information on the partnership between La Salle and Recovery Centers of America, click here.

About La Salle University La Salle University was established in 1863 through the legacy of St. John Baptist de La Salle and the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, which St. La Salle founded in 1680. La Salle University is an educational community shaped by traditional Catholic and Lasallian values, and has been consistently recognized for excellence and value by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, MONEY magazine, FORBES, and The Princeton Review. The New York Times ranked La Salle in the top 6% nationally for median income of its graduates at age 34. Globally, a Lasallian education reaches over one million students in 77 countries on six continents; this includes more than 1,000 schools, universities, and centers of education, and 65 colleges and universities with six located in the U.S. www.lasalle.edu

About Recovery Centers of America Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. The company is in-network with most major insurance providers, which improves access to affordable care and reduces out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment. RCA’s centers for addiction medicine are located in patients’ neighborhoods providing easy access for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in patients’ neighborhoods allows the company to provide patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where families live and work. For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.