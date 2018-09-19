La Salle University Alumni Provide Mentorship, Career Advice to Undergraduates

Explorer Executives on Campus program connects students with alumni working in their fields of study

La Salle University hosted 33 alumni on campus for two days of networking and mentoring with undergraduate students across multiple fields, September 18 and 19. The Explorer Executives on Campus program is designed to bring together alumni professionals and undergraduate students in an informal classroom setting, energizing undergraduates, and allowing them to imagine themselves in a wide variety of careers. Represented majors include accounting, marketing, political science, history, art, math, communication, and computer science.

“President Hanycz often says we are all educators at La Salle; this program enlists our alumni as teachers as well,” said Pamela Barnett, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. “Explorer Executives not only educate about their industries, but also about something more profound: how liberal arts education prepares us for lifelong learning. Our Explorer Executives model how the knowledge and skills developed at La Salle have enabled them to rise to the challenges of 21st century careers and engaged citizenship.”

“The Explorer Executives on Campus program broadens student learning and enables them to see connections between theory and practice. Our alumni speakers reflect on the professional journeys they took after leaving La Salle, using class visits to network and recruit current students for internship and job opportunities,” said MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., Dean of the School of Business. “Additionally, faculty are grateful to host speakers as these executives reinforce and bring to life concepts and case studies that are covered in class. I am delighted that we continue to provide rich, real-world learning tools, and am grateful to the dozens of busy executives who share their time and talent with our students.”

Explorer Executives on Campus has been a program at La Salle for nearly 20 years.