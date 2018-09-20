La Salle University Hosts Seventh Annual Community Health Fair

PHILADELPHIA (September 20, 2018)—La Salle University hosts the seventh annual Explore Your Health! Community Health Fair on Saturday, October 6, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Shoppes at La Salle (located at 5301 Chew Avenue). The Health Fair provides free wellness checks, screenings, and health information to students and community members, with 50 vendors representing local health care providers and wellness specialists in the areas of elder care, domestic violence, nutrition, autism, childhood injury prevention, HIV/AIDS education, and cancer treatment.

“The Community Health Fair is one of the Community Building Team’s largest signature community events,” said TiRease Holmes, Executive Director of Residence Life and Community Engagement and the chairperson of the Community Building Team (CBT) at La Salle University. “CBT at La Salle is positioned both to bring together vendors from across our city to share resources, and to tap the expertise of our faculty and the enthusiasm of our students to assist everybody in living healthy lifestyles. The energy of the afternoon is amazing and provides a great opportunity to get the community together—both University and neighbors!—Together and by association, we eat healthy food, listen to live performances from our young people, and move our bodies, making for a civically healthy community.”

The Community Heath Fair is expected to draw nearly 400 members of the University community and local residents of the Germantown, Logan, Olney, and Wister neighborhoods for a day of exploring resources that make healthy bodies and strengthen civic engagement. The event is an initiative of the University’s Community Building Team, a group of students, faculty, staff, and neighbors who work to live the values of respect, compassion, and inclusivity through purposeful partnerships.

In addition to health screenings, the Health Fair features a large block party, with performances from community members and students, live music, a Zumba class, and more. Additional children’s entertainment includes a bounce house and face painting with La Salle University student athletes.

The Seventh Annual Community Health Fair is sponsored by the Community Building Team at La Salle University, the Division of Student Affairs, The President’s Office, and a multitude of student clubs and organizations including the Intra-Fraternity Sorority Council, the Resident Student Association, the Commuter and Off-Campus Student Association, and the African-American Student League.

For more information about the fair, please call 215.951.1916 or visit lasalle.edu/cbt.