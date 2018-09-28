La Salle University Receives $1 Million Grant for Development of the Connelly Learning Commons

PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2018)—Earlier this month, La Salle University received a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The funding supports the first phase of the reimagination of the University’s Connelly Library into the Connelly Learning Commons, a project that spans three phases that will support improved programming, physical spaces, and amenities along with traditional library functions on the first floor. Renderings of the completed space along with floor plans can be accessed here.

“The year 2018 marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Connelly Library, so news of this funding could not come at a more appropriate time,” said La Salle University President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “We applaud Governor Tom Wolf, State Senator Art Haywood, State Senator Sharif Street, State Representative Rosita Youngblood, State Representative Isabella Fitzgerald, and the full General Assembly for this award. The project supports improved programming, student activities, and amenities at La Salle.”

Delran Builders Company, Inc., located in Wyndmoor, Pa. with over 40 years of experience in pre-project planning and construction services, has been awarded this project. Pre-construction activities begin this month, with construction commencing in mid-December so as to minimize the disruption to the Explorer community. Under the current timeline, the first phase of the Connelly Learning Commons will be substantially completed by mid-March, with final completion in mid-April. The future phases of this project will be developed in the years ahead.