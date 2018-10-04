Alumna Paula M. Krebs, Ph.D., Receives Brother Teliow Fackeldey, FSC Presidential Medal for Outstanding Integrity, Merit, and Public Service

At La Salle University’s recent Honors Convocation, Paula Krebs, Ph.D., was presented with the Brother Teliow Fackeldey, FSC Presidential Medal Award for Outstanding Integrity, Merit, and Public Service. One of the University’s highest and distinctive honors, it is given to individuals who have distinguished themselves professionally, socially, or civically in the guiding mission and principles of La Salle. Krebs is the Executive Director of the Modern Language Association of America, which works to promote the study and teaching of languages and literatures through programs, publications, an annual convention, and advocacy work. While at La Salle, Krebs was a student in the Honors Program, graduated with General Honors, and served as sports editor of The Collegian, the University’s student newspaper. She earned her Ph.D. in English from Indiana University, Bloomington, and she is a specialist in Victorian literature and culture.

“Her wide range of experience in both private and public institutions and universities has positioned her as a passionate and well-respected advocate and expert for the humanities,” said Alumni Association President Jerry Lezynski, ’82, in his opening remarks. “As a result of her unwavering dedication to the English language and desire to foster a deeper understanding of the value of the humanities and the many professions and disciplines within, it is with tremendous La Salle pride that I present Dr. Paula Krebs with this award.”

“We talk a lot about what makes someone an Explorer. A big part of that answer comes from the benefits a liberal arts education provides, in how we are given the privilege of seeing life through varying lenses to help us fully understand and embrace the human experience,” said La Salle University President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “It is through the humanities that we learn how to think critically and with creativity, how to ask questions, and how to reason to our own answers. Dr. Paula Krebs understands this. But she also works tirelessly to ensure that the rest of us understand this, too. Her ability and willingness to meet students where they are, transforming lives through this understanding truly embodies exactly what an Explorer is.”

Previous recipients of the Brother Teliow Fackeldey, FSC Presidential Medal Award are His Excellency Most Archbishop Rev. Luis Antonio G. Tagle, D.D., S.T.D. (2015), Brother Richard Kestler, FSC (2017), and the Honorable Felipe Calderon, former President of Mexico (2018).