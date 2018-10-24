La Salle University and Merakey USA Partner to Offer Tuition Discounts to Employees

La Salle University is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with Merakey USA to offer employees a discount on undergraduate and graduate tuition.

“Our partnership with Merakey USA adds to the growing list of employers who have chosen to assist employees in achieving their educational and professional goals at La Salle University,” said Robert Reese, Vice President for Enrollment. “Merakey USA and La Salle recognize the importance of lifelong learning, growing employee opportunities, and enriching local communities. As Merakey USA is one of the largest providers of education and human services in the country, we are proud to be able to offer their employees additional education to better serve their clients.”

“Merakey supports employees who wish to continue their education and enhance their professional development. We are excited to partner with La Salle University, which provides another opportunity for our dedicated workforce to pursue their academic and career goals,” said Ted Dallas, President and COO at Merakey USA.

Effective for the spring 2019 semester, Merakey USA employees can receive 15 percent off regular tuition rates for select undergraduate adult, graduate, and certificate programs at La Salle University. Programs are offered at three locations in the Delaware Valley—Main Campus in Philadelphia, the Bucks County Center in Newtown, and the Montgomery County Center in Plymouth Meeting—as well as through convenient online and hybrid formats.

For more information on the partnership between La Salle and Merakey USA, please click here.

About La Salle University La Salle University was established in 1863 through the legacy of St. John Baptist de La Salle and the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, which St. La Salle founded in 1680. La Salle University is an educational community shaped by traditional Catholic and Lasallian values, and has been consistently recognized for excellence and value by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, MONEY magazine, FORBES, and The Princeton Review. The New York Times ranked La Salle in the top 6% nationally for median income of its graduates at age 34. Globally, a Lasallian education reaches over one million students in 77 countries on six continents; this includes more than 1,000 schools, universities, and centers of education, and 65 colleges and universities with six located in the U.S. www.lasalle.edu

About Merakey USA Merakey is a leading developmental, behavioral health, and education non-profit provider, offering a breadth of integrated services to individuals and communities across the country. We leverage our size and expertise to develop innovative solutions and new models of care to meet the needs of individuals, their families, public and private healthcare funders, and community partner organizations. We recognize that complex needs require a holistic approach. With our experience, expertise and compassion, we empower everyone within our communities to reach their fullest potential.