La Salle University School of Nursing and Health Sciences First-Time NCLEX Pass Rate is 96.94 Percent

PHILADELPHIA (October 26, 2018)—The La Salle University School of Nursing and Health Sciences is proud to announce a 96.94 percent first-time NCLEX-RN pass rate for the October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 testing cycle. This rate exceeds the state and national NCLEX first-time pass rates averages.

“This is the fourth year in a row that our rates have risen, and it is a testament to the tremendous amount of hard work and dedication of our faculty and students,” said Kathleen Czekanski, Ph.D., RN, CNE, Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. “I am especially proud of the 57 students from the May 2018 graduating class who tested in the fourth quarter and achieved a 100 percent pass rate for this quarter. This is amazing work, we are La Salle proud.”

NCLEX is a nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses in the United States since 1994. After graduation from a school of nursing, one takes the NCLEX exam to receive his or her nursing license.

About La Salle University La Salle University was established in 1863 through the legacy of St. John Baptist de La Salle and the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, which St. La Salle founded in 1680. La Salle University is an educational community shaped by traditional Catholic and Lasallian values, and has been consistently recognized for excellence and value by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Money magazine, Forbes, and The Princeton Review. The New York Times ranked La Salle in the top 6% nationally for median income of its graduates at age 34. Globally, a Lasallian education reaches over one million students in 77 countries on six continents; this includes more than 1,000 schools, universities, and centers of education, and 65 colleges and universities with six located in the U.S. www.lasalle.edu

About the La Salle University School of Nursing and Health Sciences The La Salle University School of Nursing and Health Sciences prepares students to become proficient, caring health professionals through an innovative, evidence-based, experiential, and interprofessional education. The School touts state-of-the-art simulation labs, clinic spaces, experienced faculty, and unique programs like the Speech-Language-Hearing Community Clinics and the Neighborhood Nursing Center, for students to better understand and serve the health needs of a diverse, underserved population. Its MSN program was recognized by U.S. News & World Report in the 2019 “Best Nursing Schools” list, and its first-time NCLEX pass rate for BSN graduates is 96.94 percent. www.lasalle.edu/snhs

