La Salle’s Master of Science in Cybersecurity Recognized as a Top 25 Program by OnlineMasters.com

OnlineMasters.com, an industry-leading educational research organization, has named La Salle University’s Master of Science in Cybersecurity a top 25 internet security program for 2019, and also awarded the program “best curriculum.” OnlineMasters.com analyzed every online master’s program in internet security in the nation with a team of 43 industry experts, hiring managers, current students and alumni. The complete ranking can be accessed here.

According to OnlineMasters.com, the study leveraged “an exclusive data set comprised of interviews and surveys from current students and alumni in addition to insights gained from human resources professionals.” Their methodology weighted academic quality (academic metrics, online programming, and faculty training and credentials) at 40 percent, student success (graduate reputation, student engagement, and student services and technology) at 40 percent, and affordability (average net cost, percent of students with loans, and default rate) at 20 percent. The study incorporated current data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and statistical data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Only programs from accredited nonprofit institutions were eligible.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top 25 internet security master’s program, with a special nod to our curriculum,” says Peggy McCoey, assistant professor and graduate director for La Salle’s M.S. in Cybersecurity. “We have developed a flexible, rigorous, and highly relevant program to ensure today’s students develop competencies in cybersecurity management as well as breach detection, mitigation and prevention. The Program balances both theoretical and practical aspects and draws key learnings from industry practitioners to ensure attention to ethical principles and changes related to cybersecurity.”

La Salle’s M.S. in Cybersecurity is a 100 percent online asynchronous program with three start dates and eight-week courses so students can complete two courses per semester. OnlineMasters.com noted its “engaging courses in cyberwarfare, cybercrime and digital forensics” in support of its “best curriculum” designation.

“Students who achieve a master’s in internet security systems are sure to find work with demand for their services skyrocketing,” stated Barbara Montgomery, Program Recognition Manager for OnlineMasters.com. “A recent McAfee report estimates hackers drain as much as $600 billion annually from the global economy. In response, the 2019 North American managed security systems industry is expected to grow from $800 million to $6.3 billion, according to Statista.”

La Salle’s M.S. in Cybersecurity was also named a 2019 “Top 50 Online Program in Cyber Crime Security” by TheBestSchools.org earlier this year.

About La Salle University La Salle University was established in 1863 through the legacy of St. John Baptist de La Salle and the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, which St. La Salle founded in 1680. La Salle University is an educational community shaped by traditional Catholic and Lasallian values, and has been consistently recognized for excellence and value by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Money magazine, Forbes, and The Princeton Review. The New York Times ranked La Salle in the top 6percent nationally for median income of its graduates at age 34. Globally, Lasallian education reaches over one million students in 77 countries on six continents; this includes more than 1,000 schools, universities, and centers of education, and 65 colleges and universities with six located in the United States. www.lasalle.edu