La Salle University’s 18th Annual Economic Outlook Forum Features Walter E. Williams, Ph.D., Professor of Economics at George Mason University

On Wednesday, Jan. 16, Walter E. Williams, Ph.D., economics professor at George Mason University, served as the keynote speaker for La Salle University’s 18th annual Economic Outlook forum that took place at the Union League of Philadelphia. He discussed the role of government in American society and its impact on the economy.

Since 1863, La Salle University has played a leadership role in Philadelphia as both an educational institution and a responsible corporate citizen. In 2002, La Salle University collaborated with its longstanding partners in the business community and introduced its Economic Outlook. Since that time, La Salle has hosted this annual event, featuring distinguished speakers who share their expertise on various topics of finance, business, and government. This event has and continues to be positioned as a fundraising event with the proceeds benefiting La Salle’s students in the area of scholarships.