La Salle University Announces First Dog-Friendly Residence Hall

(Philadelphia) February 21, 2019 – La Salle University (“La Salle” or the “University”) today announced plans for a dog-friendly residence hall, a first-of-its-kind among universities in the Philadelphia region. Upperclassmen who choose to live in the existing St. George Hall, may now apply to have an approved dog on-campus as a pet beginning in the Fall 2019 semester.

The initiative expands upon the existing Emotional Support Animal (ESA) policy, which permits students in need to bring animals to campus in approved areas.

“Students enjoy having animals on campus, whether it’s during our ‘Pause for Paws’ stressbuster event each semester or through our ongoing partnership with Purina,” said Dawn Soufleris, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Affairs. “We recognize that there are mental, physical, and emotional benefits to having a pet, and are excited to provide this option to our on-campus community.”

The University hopes that these furry companions will help create a more enjoyable living environment for resident students. Amenities will include a dog-run for exercise, on-campus washing station, and dog-friendly lounge space.

“Allowing students the option to bring a pet to campus provides many opportunities for self-growth,” said Alan Wendell, Assistant Vice President of Residence Life and Community Development. “Owning a dog helps teach responsibility and compassion, both of which are important life skills we hope to instill in our students.”

Approved dogs must be under 30 pounds and comply with specific guidelines from the Division of Student Affairs and Philadelphia Dog Ordinances. Student owners must also secure signed roommate attestation acknowledgement from all roommates/apartmentmates acknowledging a dog will be living in the unit.

For more information about the initiative and all required forms visit www.lasalle.edu/dogfriendly

La Salle University was established in 1863 through the legacy of St. John Baptist de La Salle and the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, which St. La Salle founded in 1680. La Salle University is an educational community shaped by traditional Catholic and Lasallian values and has been consistently recognized for excellence and value by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Money magazine, Forbes, and The Princeton Review. The New York Times ranked La Salle in the top 6 percent nationally for median income of its graduates at age 34. Globally, Lasallian education reaches over one million students in 77 countries on six continents; this includes more than 1,000 schools, universities, and centers of education, and 65 colleges and universities with six located in the United States. www.lasalle.edu