La Salle’s Commencement 2019 Speakers

The University is proud to announce the lineup of speakers for Commencement 2019. Senior Justin Cornelius has been selected to deliver the Undergraduate Commencement address on Sunday, May 12. Alumnus Brother Dennis Malloy, FSC, is to receive the Honorary Degree. Alumnus Patrick J. Feeley, MBA, CFRE, ’02, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Caron Treatment Centers, will give the address at La Salle’s Graduate Commencement Ceremony on Monday, May 13.

Justin Cornelius is student in La Salle’s School of Arts and Sciences double-majoring in political science and communication. Over the last four years, he has served as the Student Body President, a Student Worker in the Office of Student Affairs and a Senior Resident Assistant for Resident Life and Community Development. He also served as the Treasurer to the John Quincy Adams Society and as member of the President’s Student Advisory Council. After graduation, he intends to pursue a master’s degree in public administration, while working in his current position as a Legislative Assistant to State Representative Rosita C. Youngblood. Cornelius is originally from the Commonwealth of Dominica, and resides in Dumont, N.J.

“When I think about what this means to me, I realize I get to address a group of people who have become my family over the last several years,” said Cornelius. “I get to share our experiences that we all have had with our loved ones who will be there. And I am truly humbled by that”

Patrick J. Feeley graduated from La Salle with a Master of Business Administration in 2002. Feeley has more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit fundraising sector. He currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Caron Treatment Centers—a world-class leader in drug and alcohol addiction treatment. At Caron, Feeley oversees the education, alumni, development, and regional recovery center teams. Under his leadership, Caron has surpassed $90 million in funds raised.

“It is an honor to take part as Commencement speaker in this important milestone in the lives of our 2019 Lasallian graduate students,” said Feeley.” As a 2002 MBA graduate of La Salle University, I have enormous gratitude for the teachers, administrators, students, alumni, and Christian Brothers that have shaped me. My La Salle University degree helped me well beyond career aspirations—it has made me become more successful at life. The theme of my address is Never Stop Exploring—A Life with Purpose the Lasallian Way!”

Brother Dennis Malloy, FSC, was born and raised in Cumberland, Md. Inspired by the Christian Brothers who taught and reared him, Malloy joined their numbers in 1973. He graduated from La Salle University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology. He later went on to do graduate work at La Salle University, Catholic University, and Catholic Theological Union, acquiring master’s degrees in religious education and social work. His life’s work centers on supporting under-served youth in urban areas. Malloy currently resides in Dublin, Ireland, where he is working with the District of Ireland, Great Britain, and Malta consulting on leadership, working on evangelization and formation for mission programs, and directing a feasibility study for the establishment of an International Pastoral Center for Lasallian Leadership in Dublin. He was recently appointed as President of the La Salle Academy in Providence, R.I., effective July 1, 2019.

Brother Malloy remarks “Lasallian education is about forming knowledgeable and engaged citizens who are motivated by the Gospel to make the world more like God intends it to be—this is God’s work and it is our work as well!”

La Salle’s Undergraduate Commencement Exercises are on Sunday, May 12, at 10 a.m. at McCarthy Stadium (rain location: TruMark Financial Center). The Graduate Commencement Exercises on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at the TruMark Financial Center. For more information, visit lasalle.edu/commencement.