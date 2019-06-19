Welcome Event Ushers In Brian Baptiste as La Salle’s New Athletics Director

Brian Baptiste joined the La Salle Explorers as the University’s new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation. The welcome event filled Founders’ Hall atrium on June 18 and was followed by a press conference immediately after.

Director of Athletic Development, Kale Beers, otherwise known as “The Voice of The Explorers” kicked off the event by ushering in a prayer from Brother Ed Sheehy followed by speeches from Student Athlete Saul Phiri, University President Colleen Hanycz, Ph.D., and Baptiste himself.

“An attorney by training, Brian comes to us after serving seven years at Northwestern, most recently as Deputy Director of Athletics for Capital Projects and Operations, where he played a significant role in one of the most transformational periods in Northwestern Athletics’ history,” said Dr. Hanycz.

During his tenure, Brian oversaw unprecedented athletic facility upgrades, including the $270 million construction of the Ryan Fieldhouse, Wilson Field, and Walter Athletics Center. The project, which impacted 19 programs and more than 500 student-athletes, provided varsity sport programs, along with club and intramural sports, a state-of-the-art development center designed to enhance the student-athlete experience. In addition, Baptiste led the planning and construction of the $110 million renovation of Welsh-Ryan Arena, the $23 million renovation of Trienens Performance Center, and the $15 million construction of Rocky and Berenice Miller Baseball Park. Furthermore, he has extensive experience in Division I Athletics having previously served in leadership roles at Georgetown University and the University of Delaware, and as a member of multiple NCAA and Big Ten committees.

Baptiste began his speech by thanking his mentors, family, and friends for providing him with the support needed to arrive where he is today. He also thanked Dr. Hanycz.

“Today, this opportunity is part of his journey for me. And I am grateful,” Baptiste said. “Thank you, President Hanycz, for believing in me and for affording me the privilege of leading the La Salle Department of Athletics and Recreation.”

Baptiste told the story of making the bold decision to shift professional gears into collegiate athletics after earning his law degree. “I faced a crossroads shortly after graduating from law school and passing the bar,” he said. “Should I follow my dreams and passions, or play it safe and go with the norm? We all face these decisions. Luckily, I went down the road paved with passion. If I was going to be my best, it would be in intercollegiate athletics. That road has led me here today. I’m thrilled, honored and humbled to join the La Salle community.”

Baptiste reflected on what he will be proud to accomplish during his tenure as the University’s Athletics Director, saying “that we graduated our student athletes.” He added, “And also that we competed at the highest level for championships, that we did it the right way, that we were fiscally responsible, and good citizens—not only to the department, but to the community and really invested in Philadelphia.

“When you think about the fresh energy and the new coaches, the things that Bill [Bradshaw] has been able to do since he came back to his alma matter,” Baptiste said, “and when you think about the vision that President Hanycz has and the University has, for athletics and the University… All of those things are exciting to me, to be part of a team and partner with a tremendous leader to be able to take the Athletics and Recreation Department to the next level.”

Watch the full event below: