La Salle University Announces Unique MBA Specialization in Strategic Communication

La Salle University’s School of Business has introduced a new specialization in strategic communication, responding to what is often cited by employers as an essential skill set expected of MBA students. This specialization will complement the strong business and executive leadership elements of La Salle’s MBA curriculum, to help further develop students as business professionals. As shared by John Farrell, Director of La Salle’s Part-Time MBA programs, “We are excited to introduce the strategic communication specialization for our MBA students, which can help advance their knowledge and skills in this key leadership area.”

Katie Neary Dunleavy, Ph.D., Director of the graduate program in strategic communication, worked with the MBA team to develop a curriculum that incorporates the cultural dimensions of communication, the impact of social media on organizational and market communication, and the role of communication in leadership development. “We are creating a unique learning environment that allows students in both the MBA and M.A. in strategic communication programs to participate and collaborate in the same classes and projects,” says Dunleavy.

In allowing students from both programs to take courses together, the University is hoping to bring unique and varying perspectives to the classroom and encourage networking unhindered by the boundaries of individual schools.

“Our new MBA concentration is just one of the many ways that La Salle can combine the strengths of two of its schools to enrich our students with the background, knowledge, and skills demanded by employers,” says Brian Goldstein, Ph.D., Provost. “This new concentration will prepare students for a lifetime of success.”

The MBA specialization in strategic communication will is available to all students who are enrolled in the Part Time Hybrid MBA program at La Salle University, which is offered on the on the Main Campus in Philadelphia and the Plymouth Meeting Campus.