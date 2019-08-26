La Salle University Ranked by Money Magazine as a Top 25 “Most Transformative College” in the Nation

La Salle University has once again received top recognition by Money magazine, ranked at number 23 on its 2019 list of “Most Transformative Colleges” in the nation. La Salle is the only college in the Philadelphia-area to make the list’s top 35 schools. In addition, La Salle was also included on Money’s list of “Best Colleges” for the third-consecutive year. Money compiles these rankings with the intention of assisting families as they weigh the cost and value of college education.

Money’s “Most Transformative Colleges” list ranked colleges based on their “value add” scores. Money’s “value add” indicator signifies when a college’s graduates perform better than would be expected based on their academic and economic backgrounds. Factors include graduation rates, earnings, and student loan repayment.

“College education is one of the most important investments our students and their families will make. That’s why we are committed to ensuring that it is a valuable investment that helps set students up for success,” said Colleen Hanycz, Ph.D., President of La Salle University. “At La Salle, we believe in providing a practical, holistic education dedicated to the formation of the whole person. We’re proud that Money has recognized La Salle once again for providing such a transformative experience with tangible outcomes.”

The “Best Colleges” list was determined by weighing more than 19,000 data points that include tuition, family borrowing, and career earnings.Providing an education of value is something that La Salle is recognized for consistently by Money and various other publications. The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, and the Economist also cite La Salle as a top college in the country that provides students with an education that sees a legitimate return on investment. Forbes ranked La Salle as an “America’s Best Value College,” calling the University “worth the investment.” Additionally, the Economist included the University in its “Top 100 Schools in the U.S. for Value.”

The inclusion on Money magazine lists further emphasizes that La Salle’s commitment to providing a top-notch education to students will propel them for success regardless of economic backgrounds.