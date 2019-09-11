Explorer Student Athletes Welcome Logan Elementary Students Back to School

With Labor Day marking the unofficial end of summer in the Philadelphia region, schools all around Philadelphia opened their doors for the first day of classes on Monday, Sept. 3, 2019. James Logan Elementary School (Logan) kicked off the start of their academic year with a Back to School Red Carpet event in the early hours of the day meant to ease anxiety and excite students for the year ahead.

Honoring a longtime partnership with Logan, La Salle University student-athletes, coaches, and the Explorer mascot jumped in the fun by greeting students with warm smiles and excitement. The University’s participation in the Back to School Red Carpet event is just the latest example of the University’s longstanding relationship with Logan.

“The La Salle University community has created and maintained a very successful partnership with the Logan Elementary School,” said Joe Meade, Chief of Staff to University President (Dr. Colleen Hanycz) and Executive Director of Government and Community Affairs.

Through this partnership La Salle’s education majors providing tutoring and mentorship services to Logan students. Throughout the year, La Salle students participate in a number of community service projects for the school. These include outdoor painting projects, indoor classroom re-organization, canvasing throughout the community, and garbage clean up in the area.

Roughly two years ago, La Salle’s Department of Government and Community Affairs along with the help of the University’s student-athletes created a La Salle University-themed room within the elementary school

“For the students, this has become a demonstration of our commitment to Lasallian values,” Meade continued. “Our commitment to service and community is not just a one day event, we are committed to our relationship with Logan Elementary, and to the surrounding community on an ongoing basis.”