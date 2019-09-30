Seven Members Join La Salle University’s Board of Trustees

Last week, La Salle University welcomed seven new members to the first annual meeting of its Board of Trustees. Six of the new Trustees are La Salle alumni. In alphabetical order, they are:

Kenneth Brewer, ʼ17

John K. Dugan, CPA, ’85

Brother Thomas Gerrow, FSC, ’71

Robert F. Graham, ’85

Michael M. Hallowell, ’86

Brother Michael W. O’Hern, FSC

Eileen Thanner, ’90

“We’re thrilled to welcome our newest Board members,” said William W. Matthews III, Esq., ’90, acting Chair of the Board. “As leaders in their respective fields, each one of these trustees brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience to our community. Expertise of this caliber will be an asset to our Board and the University as we continue our work to move La Salle forward. I’m grateful for their willingness to share their talents, time, and expertise with the University.”

Kenneth Brewer, ’17, the most recent alumnus, joins the Board as a senior consulting analyst in Mercer’s Career business based in New York. Working for the world’s largest human resource consulting firm, Brewer supports various global companies, public sector clients, and not-for-profit organizations in the areas of communication, change management, benefits, diversity and inclusion (D&I), and culture development. Brewer also serves as an innovation apprentice and the co-chair of the race and ethnic diversity group for the New York chapter. Previously, Brewer was among the selected University Innovation Fellows at Stanford University, an experiential global program that empowers students to increase campus engagement using entrepreneurship, creativity, and design thinking. As a public relations and communication major at La Salle, Brewer was a resident advisor, served as President and CEO of Enactus from 2014-2017, and was involved with the Student Government Association.

John K. Dugan, CPA, ’85 is a retired partner at PwC, LLP. His 35 years of career accomplishments have seen Dugan lead financial, operational, and strategic advising in the healthcare industry. He has served as a trusted advisor on a variety of strategy, business transformation, and compliance management initiatives across many health care organizations. Dugan has served on numerous volunteer boards. He was the audit committee chair for the Inglis Foundation. He served as a board member and past President for the Philadelphia Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. He currently serves as a board member for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia. Earning his bachelor’s degree in accounting from La Salle in 1985, Dugan went on to receive the La Salle University DeAngelis Award. He has served on the School of Business Advisory Board since 2018.

Immersed in Lasallian education for more than 40 years, Brother Thomas Gerrow, FSC, ’71 most recently served as the President of La Salle Academy in Providence, R.I. Before his tenure at La Salle Academy, he was the President of Saint John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., a position that he held for 16 years. Prior to Saint John’s, Br. Gerrow held leadership positions in Hudson Catholic Regional High School in New Jersey, West Philadelphia Catholic High School, Resurrection of Lord School in Philadelphia and Saint Gabriel’s Hall in Audubon, Pa. He has served on the boards of Saint John’s International School in Waterloo, Belgium, Mary of Nazareth Regional Elementary School and Calvert Hall College High School, both in Maryland, La Salle Institute in Troy, N.Y. and Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, N.Y. Br. Gerrow was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and graduated from West Catholic High School before earning his bachelor’s degree in political science from La Salle University.

Robert F. “Bob” Graham, ’85, is the chief risk officer at Deloitte, where he oversees the US Risk and Brand Protection practice, including crisis management, confidentiality and privacy, regulatory affairs, independence and conflicts, ethics and compliance, and anti-corruption and trade. Graham is a member of Deloitte’s US Executive and Management Committees, Deloitte & Touche Security Executive Committee, and Global Risk Executive Committee. He has extensive experience in public and private debt and equity financing, and with mergers and acquisitions. His career with Deloitte followed a position as vice president, treasurer, and chief financial officer of the nation’s largest publicly traded provider of outsourced electronic transcription solutions to the health care provider industry. Graham majored in accounting and has a bachelor of science in business administration from La Salle University. He was honored with the La Salle DeAngelis Award in 2006.

In his role as President of the Alumni Association Board of Directors Michael M. Hallowell, ’86, joins the La Salle board in an ex officio capacity. Hallowell has been an Alumni Board Member for almost 10 years in increasingly elevated leadership roles culminating with his Presidency. Hallowell currently serves as the senior vice president of sales at The Results Companies—a global Business Process Outsourcing Company based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Previously, he was the senior vice president of sales North America at Aspect Software. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communication arts, Hallowell was the founding member of the Communications Alumni Board of Directors and also served as former advancement chair.

Brother Michael W. O’Hern, FSC, is President emeritus of Christian Brothers Investment Services Inc. where he served as President and CEO. Br. O’Hern began his ministry fulfilling the educational mission of the Christian Brothers, first as a high school history teacher, then as principal of two Roman Catholic high schools in Chicago, and finally as high school superintendent for the Archdiocese of Chicago, managing a district with more than 60 high schools. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Lewis University before moving on to his master’s in history from Michigan State University, master’s in administration from Northwestern University, and MBA from the University of Chicago. Br. O’Hern has served on multiple boards including Christian Brothers Services, the District Council for the De La Salle Christian Brothers of the Midwest, Saint Mary’s Press, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, and Saint Mary’s College of California. He is the treasurer of the International Catholic Stewardship Council and also serves on the financial committee.

Eileen Thanner, ’90, has more than 20 years of experience in The Coca-Cola System, and is currently the vice president of Platforms and Innovation for the Coca-Cola Freestyle team. In this role, Thanner leads the team responsible for all Freestyle beverage-dispensing platforms—both new innovations and incremental product enhancements. Thanner holds a finance degree from La Salle University and will complete a management of technology MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology in December 2019. Thanner is actively involved in the community, serving on the board of directors for Special Olympics Georgia, the Parent Board for Georgia Institute of Technology, and the Coca-Cola Company’s Multicultural Leadership Council.

La Salle University’s Board of Trustees is made up of 39 members who are appointed for five-year terms.