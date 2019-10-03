La Salle to Host Eighth Annual Community Health Fair

La Salle University will host its 8th Annual Community Health Fair this Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shoppes at La Salle (located at 5301 Chew Avenue). The Health Fair provides free wellness checks, screenings, and health information to students and community members, with more than 60 vendors representing local health care providers and wellness specialists in the areas of elder care, nutrition, health and wellness, preventative medicine, HIV/AIDS education, cancer treatment and more. The event is an initiative of the University’s Community Building Team, a group of faculty, staff, students, and area residents who commit themselves to the Lasallian value of “together by association” through creative thinking, dynamic decision-making, solidarity, and being good neighbors.

“In the words of Josh Simon of East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation, ‘We’re paying a pound of cure for things that an ounce of prevention would address,” says TiRease Holmes, Executive Director of Residence Life and Community Engagement for La Salle and Chair of the Health Fair Committee. “My hope and goal for this annual Community Health Fair is to offer the opportunity for the ounce of prevention. A healthier community is a stronger and thriving community. This is why we intentionally seek out a diverse set of vendors, both internally and externally, to share their expertise, shine the light on issues, and build awareness.”

The Health Fair exemplifies Lasallian values through engaged citizenship and service to the community. It also provides a hands-on learning environment for students in La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences, allowing them to perform screenings and inform participants on topics such as hands-only CPR, diabetes prevention, and meditation.

In addition to health screenings, the Health Fair features a block party style festival, with performances from community members and students, live music, a Zumba class, and more. Additional children’s entertainment includes face painting and interactive games with La Salle University student-athletes and Cadets. This year’s fair is expected to draw more than 400 participants.

“La Salle’s Community Health Fair provides the perfect opportunity for the University community and its neighbors to fellowship through health awareness initiatives, fun activities, and great music,” says Brandon Vaughan, Director of Government and Community Affairs and Co-Chair of the Health Fair Committee. “This is how we connect; how we live out the Lasallian values of association and service rooted in solidary. I am proud to be a part of the fair’s eighth year of service to the community and look forward to many more.”

The Eighth Annual Community Health Fair is sponsored by Aetna, the Community Building Team at La Salle University, the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, The President’s Office, and a multitude of student clubs and organizations including the Student Government Association, the Resident Student Association, the Commuter and Off-Campus Student Association, the African-American Student League, the Muslim Student Association, and the Panhellenic Council.

Holmes says, “This is the ideal opportunity to bridge the gap between community and University, surrounding a topic that we can all personally relate to, health, healthy lifestyles, and well-being. We can’t wait to see you there!”

For more information about the fair, please call 215.951.1916 or visit lasalle.edu/cbt