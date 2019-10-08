Two La Salle Leaders Make Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2019 Women of Distinction

The Philadelphia Business Journal announced its 2019 Women of Distinction awards and two La Salle women made the prestigious list of 30: Dr. Colleen Hanycz, University President, and JoAnn Magnatta, ’77, member of La Salle University’s Board of Trustees and Senior Vice President of Facilities Design and Construction/Real Estate at Main Line Health.

The Women of Distinction awards spotlight the most influential businesswomen in the Philadelphia area. This year’s awardees were selected out of 250 nominations.

The honorees will be presented with their awards at an event on Thursday, Nov. 14, hosted by the Philadelphia Business Journal.