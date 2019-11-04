Men’s and women’s cross country teams claim Atlantic 10 Conference championships

The teams had not won titles in the same year since 2011.

La Salle University’s men’s and women’s cross country teams each claimed Atlantic 10 Conference championships Nov. 2 in Leesburg, Va.

This marked the first time since 2011 that the teams won conference championships in the same season.

The men’s team won the A-10 championship for the 10th time in the last 20 years, and for the first time since 2013. The women’s team earned its first conference title since 2011, marking its ninth team championship in the last 20 years.

“It’s difficult to put into words how proud I am of these two teams,” said head coach Tom Peterson, who earned the conference’s 2019 Coach of the Year award. “This day has been several years in the making, and it’s special to see all of the hard work and sacrifice pay off.”

On the men’s side, La Salle’s Luke Jaciw-Zurakowsky, Ibrahim Kedir and Anthony Hawthorne finished among the top-15 runners. In the women’s race, Grace Mancini, El Mancini, and Jerika Lufrano were among the top-10 to cross the finish line. Alex Sandras and Lufrano received Men’s and Women’s Most Outstanding Rookie Performer honors as the top freshmen finishers in their respective races.

The Explorers next compete Nov. 15 at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional in Bethlehem, Pa.

—Christopher A. Vito