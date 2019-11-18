Philadelphia Business Journal names six La Salle alumni among city’s most influential leaders

Six La Salle University alumni have been recognized as Philadelphia’s most influential leaders, with four earning placement in Philadelphia Business Journal’s Power 100 list, and two in PBJ’s 20 Public Sector Power Players list.

The Power 100 acknowledges the region’s most influential leaders in the Greater Philadelphia business community. La Salle honorees in the Power 100 include Steve Zarrilli, ’83, President of the La Salle University Board of Trustees; fellow Trustees John S. Grady Jr., ’89, and Bill Sasso, Esq., ’69; and alumna Maya van Rossum, ’89.

The 20 Public Sector Power Players list recognizes the region’s most influential government officials. Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney, ’80, and Dwight Evans, ’75, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, made the list.

“These alumni live out La Salle’s mission in their respective professional sectors,” said Cathleen Parsons-Nikolić, Vice President of University Advancement at La Salle. “They are deserving of this wonderful recognition from the Philadelphia Business Journal, and we congratulate them for their ongoing and future contributions to the business community and quality of life in the Philadelphia region.”

Zarrilli, in his role as the President and CEO of University City Science Center, supports the city’s innovation ecosystem. Grady Jr. serves as President of Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, which oversees some of the city’s largest economic development efforts. Sasso, the chairman of Stradley Ronan Stevens & Young, is the longest-tenured leader of Stradley, recently celebrating 25 years at the helm. Van Rossum, in her role as Delaware Riverkeeper and leader of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, works to preserve and maintain safety in the region’s waterways.

—Kristin Norton