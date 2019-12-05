Hundreds unite to support La Salle Athletics on Giving Tuesday

The global day of philanthropy raised nearly $225,000 for athletics

The La Salle University community united on Giving Tuesday to support La Salle’s Department of Athletics and Recreation.

In all, more than 750 donors contributed nearly $225,000 to La Salle’s intercollegiate athletics teams and intra-university recreation programs. This marked La Salle’s inaugural Giving Tuesday campaign. The generosity of the University’s alumni, coaches, faculty, staff, students, parents, and University friends will help the programs maximize their potential at the local, conference, and national levels, said Director of Athletics and Recreation Brian Baptiste.

“The mission of La Salle Athletics and Recreation is to provide a transformational experience for our student-athletes—academically, athletically, and socially,” Baptiste said. “We couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities that Giving Tuesday brings to La Salle, thanks to the tremendous support of everyone in the La Salle community.”

Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and calls upon millions to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity at the outset of the holiday season. La Salle’s men’s basketball, baseball, rowing, and track and field/cross country teams generated the highest number of unique supporters and the greatest financial contributions.

“We are thankful for the generosity and passion, and—most importantly—the belief the community holds in our student-athletes,” said Cathleen Parsons-Nikolic, Vice President of University Advancement. “The continued support of the La Salle community enhances the opportunities of our student-athletes to achieve success during their time here at the University and beyond.”

