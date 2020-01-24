Member of Explorer family named Archbishop-elect of Philadelphia

The following is a message that has been distributed to the La Salle University community from Dr. Colleen Hanycz, University President:

Dear Explorers,

Yesterday, His Holiness, Pope Francis, named Bishop Nelson Perez as the next Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Bishop Perez currently serves as the Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland but he has deep roots in Philadelphia and here at La Salle University.

As an educator on our campus for nearly 15 years in both the Psychology and the Religion and Theology departments, he is more familiar than most with

La Salle University’s commitment to educating our students’ spirit as much as their minds. It is a proud and exciting moment for our community to see a member of the Explorer family step into this leadership role for the Catholic Church in Philadelphia.

I know that our entire University community and robust network of alumni will join me in welcoming Bishop Perez back to Philadelphia. We look forward to the positive impact he will most certainly create for our archdiocese and Catholics in Philadelphia.

St. John Baptist de La Salle, pray for us. Live Jesus in our hearts, forever!

Warmly,

Dr. Hanycz

Dr. Colleen M. Hanycz

President