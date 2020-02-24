Career coaching and resources for La Salle students, alumni

Explorers can tap into professional coaching and career-readiness resources. Here’s how

Commencement is quickly approaching. As La Salle University’s graduating students focus on their final semesters, they also turn their attention toward the next steps of their lives.

Whether a professional opportunity or applications to graduate school await, graduating students will need a refined resumé, a crisp cover letter, and polished interview skills.

That’s where the La Salle Career Center can help. La Salle graduates, no matter the stage in their respective careers, are also eligible to tap into career coaching resources through the Alumni Relations office.

“Often, we only go to the doctor when we’re not feeling well. That shouldn’t necessarily be the case, and the same applies to career coaching and advising,” said Debra Franke, Assistant Director of Alumni Relations for Alumni Career Programs. “We encourage our alumni to contact us, and to get involved in their professional associations for continued development and assessment.”

Nicole Bailey, Director of La Salle’s Career Center, and Franke offer tips to members of the La Salle community on identifying—and securing—the job of your dreams:

Spruce up your materials

A resumé is not one-size-fits-all. The same applies to a cover letter. Each should be tailored to the specifications of an employer and its job description.

The Career Center works with students to identify and articulate their strengths and professional experiences—even those acquired and honed through on-campus employment, volunteer, or unpaid leadership opportunities.

“We also will work with students on the eight career competencies that are woven throughout their entire La Salle experience to guarantee their job readiness,” Bailey said.

Stay positive

It’s natural for a job-seeker to feel frustrated or fatigued by the hiring process. That’s particularly true for a candidate who merits phone interviews, but can’t to land a face-to-face meeting—or a candidate who secures in-person interviews, but can’t nab an offer.

“That’s the black hole of job searches,” said Franke. “For any one employment opportunity, 2,000 candidates may apply. You have to make it through that funnel to be their top candidate. So we work with alumni to refine their application materials and ensure they are any employer’s candidate of choice.”

Make yourself visible

The 2020 Spring Job and Internship Fair, held in TruMark Financial Center, welcomes to campus close to 100 corporate partners. They include Sherwin-Williams, Saxbys, Holman Automotive, and the City of Philadelphia—all of which are top employers of La Salle graduates. Scheduled for April 2, this year’s fair is expected to draw nearly 500 students. Alumni can attend, too. No registration is required.

The fair is a perfect opportunity to sit for a fresh LinkedIn profile photo, too. On that note, Franke advises that you always keep your LinkedIn page as current as possible.

“It’s better to have none than one you don’t maintain,” she said.

Bailey recommends using LinkedIn to locate a La Salle graduate employed by the company where you would like to work. Your fellow Explorer can “give insight into the company, its culture, and any specific qualifications they are prioritizing for a particular job,” she said.

Come home

Since Explorers are never lost, students and graduates know they can find helpful resources right here at 20th and Olney.

Current students—and any graduates enrolled at the University after August 2018—can leverage their access to Handshake to explore available career opportunities. Other alumni can gain access to Handshake by contacting the Career Center at 215.951.1077.

For graduates up to one year after graduation, contact the Career Center for an in-person or phone meeting with a Career Counselor, by calling 215.951.1077 or emailing careers@lasalle.edu).

For alumni who are more than one year removed from graduation, schedule an in-person or Zoom conference coaching session with Franke by emailing alumni@lasalle.edu.

—Christopher A. Vito