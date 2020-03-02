An update on COVID-19

To the University community,

For several months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been monitoring the outbreak of a respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus, called COVID-19. The CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) are providing regular updates.

We, too, are closely monitoring this evolving situation, and we remain in regular contact with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH).

It is important to mention that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia or Pennsylvania. However, global alert levels related to international travel are changing rapidly. Travelers are being urged to avoid non-essential travel to certain parts of the world. Accounting for these heightened and fluctuating alert levels, and adhering to practices that ensure the safety of the La Salle community, the University is closely monitoring the potential impact on the remaining study abroad and international education trips this academic year.

The protection, safety, and well-being of our community remains our highest priority.

The CDC recommends these everyday actions to prevent the spread of all infectious diseases:

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. Wash hands immediately.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

If you are experiencing a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing, seek medical care right away. Avoid contact with others and do not travel.

On behalf of the University, I am grateful for your continued understanding and cooperation. We will issue additional updates, as needed.

Sincerely,

Dawn Soufleris, Ph.D.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management