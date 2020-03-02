Combatting racism through faith, education

Renowned Catholic social ethics scholar to visit La Salle during 2020 Mission and Heritage Month.

Does denouncing racism attack it at its root? Not always, said Fr. Bryan Massingale. That’s especially true of the threat that it poses to the Catholic church.

“This leads to deeper questions, such as ‘How can I belong to this faith with integrity if I am not part of the process of making it and its faith witness more Christ-like?’” said Massingale, a priest in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and a professor of theological and social ethics at Fordham University, where he serves as the James and Nancy Buckman Chair in Applied Christian Ethics.

Massingale visits La Salle University Tuesday, March 31 to deliver the third annual John XXIII Pacem in terris lecture, the signature event of the University’s Mission and Heritage Month.

One of the world’s leading Catholic social ethicists and scholars of African-American theological ethics, racial justice, and liberation, Massingale will discuss the state of race relations in the United States as it relates to Catholicism and faith during his lecture, titled, “Missing in Action? The Catholic Church and the Struggle against White Nationalism.”

Massingale shared more on his professional background and research expertise, and explored what attendees of his upcoming Pacem in terris lecture can expect:

The name of this lecture “Pacem in terris,” translates to “peace on Earth.” Explain the overlap between that broad concept and your specific academic areas of focus.

Massingale: My teaching and writing focus on the areas of social justice and faith, particularly exploring the complicated relationships between the two. One of the questions that haunts me both professionally and personally is, ‘How can religious faith be both complicit in tragic human injustice and also a catalyst for profound social transformations?’ In light of that overarching question, I try to articulate a critical analysis of race and sexuality in the light of religious faith. To put it simply, ‘peace on earth’ and social justice cannot be achieved without a critical examination of and appreciation for authentic religious belief.

What can the La Salle University community expect from your lecture?

Massingale: Since the 2016 election, and especially since the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, explicit white nationalism has emerged as a central challenge in U.S. life. It decisively influences the tenor of public discourse, and the shape of public policies, such as immigration, and public attitudes about the nation’s changing demography. This lecture examines the response of the Catholic church, both its predominantly white official leaders and its African American members, to the threat that white nationalism poses to American democracy. It will address the relevance and adequacy of Catholic witness in the face of white nationalist ideology and practice.

The La Salle community can expect a deep look at where we are as a nation, why it is that we are where we are, and the actions needed by all of us, and especially people of faith, to—in the words of Martin Luther King, Jr.—“redeem the soul of America.”

You have written that racism is “a sickness of the American soul” and “a warping of the human spirit.” Is there a remedy?

Massingale: Yes, there is a remedy, but it’s not easy. If it was easy, we wouldn’t be where we are as a nation. Another way of speaking of the soul sickness of the nation is to say that most Americans, especially but not only white Americans, are living in racial ignorance. We have never been honest about our history as a nation when it comes to race. We have never told the true truth of African enslavement, native genocide, the racism in Manifest Destiny, the racial terrorism of Jim Crow segregation—and most especially, we have never been honest about the benefits and advantages that white Americans gained because of legacies of these awful events. Societies cannot heal from deep injustices without an honest and searching engagement with the truth of what has happened, which also means a rejection of the partial, inaccurate, and self-serving narratives that ground a kind of collective delusion.

This is not easy, and the only reason that people would be willing to undertake such arduous and difficult work is because of love. That sounds sentimental, but real love is anything but sentimental. Loving another, especially one who is racially different than oneself, is not easy. Because when I love, I allow that person and their experiences, culture and worldview to become as important and central to me as my own. Their reality challenges my reality and demands that I grow and deeply change. True love demands a genuine encounter with the other as they are, not as I want or wish them to be. Love challenges my too narrow and self-centered perspectives, and it gives me the motivation and courage to reject the lies of my society that harm the ones I love.

Part of our problem is that most churches don’t talk about love as a demanding social and spiritual practice. Most of our churches are pretty shallow and superficial—in a word, safe. This means that they don’t really talk about the Jesus found in the gospels.

What can Americans and Lasallians do daily to move away from racism and toward social justice?

Massingale: One of my heroes, the social activist Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative, says that we have to ‘get proximate’ with injustice in order to fight against it. This means that racism has got to become real to us, something that we have a stake and investment in overcoming. It can’t just affect ‘those people.’ I have to realize how it affects me and my integrity.

This means that we have to move out of and beyond our comfort zones and have the willingness to be uncomfortable as we listen to voices and experiences that we may have been trained to avoid and fear. This means worshipping in an integrated faith community as a regular member, not just as an occasional visitor for a class project. It may mean intentionally cultivating friendships with people of color, which is neither simple nor easy.

It also means not sitting in silence when family members and friends say and do racist things. These are small steps, but internally revolutionary. And until many more start taking them, we won’t become a just society, and American democracy will become increasingly imperiled.

—Christopher A. Vito