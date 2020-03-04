Important coronavirus COVID-19 update

To the University community,

I would like to provide an update as we continue to monitor the ever-changing developments related to the outbreak of a respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus, called COVID-19.

Almost daily, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are providing updates on a global scale. I encourage you to stay apprised of the latest developments and global travel alerts. On that front, these agencies strongly urge the discontinuation of all non-essential international travel. Locally, leadership at the University remains in close contact with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH).

La Salle will always prioritize the protection, safety, and well-being of our community. For this reason, we are suspending all University-sponsored international travel indefinitely, effective immediately. This includes all service, study abroad, and international education trips. We are working hard to ensure the students who have made financial obligations to any of the trips affected by this decision will receive reimbursement.

As I mentioned in my message earlier this week , it is important to note that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at La Salle University, in Philadelphia, or in Pennsylvania.

Monday’s message also included the CDC’s recommended everyday practices for preventing the spread of infectious diseases . Be sure to take the same precautions you would during cold and flu season: Seek medical attention if you experience a fever, coughing, or shortness of breath. Return to work, classes, and normal activity only after receiving clearance from a medical professional. For more information, please refer to the CDC’s frequently asked questions page . La Salle’s Student Health Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Your understanding and cooperation throughout this process is greatly appreciated. I ask members of the La Salle community to continue to support one other, especially those who have friends and family in parts of the world most afflicted by and at the greatest risk of this disease.

Sincerely,

Dawn M. Soufleris, Ph.D.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management