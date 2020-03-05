For alumna, a career in law enforcement a badge of honor

Holli Draines, ’97, has spent her professional career protecting others and serving the community.

How do you prepare for a career in which you are assigned to protect the President and members of the United States Cabinet? Holli Draines, ’97, has an opinion on that.

“Nothing prepares you for that,” Draines said, matter-of-factly. “Our team crafted high-level security plans for our nation’s highest leaders. That, in and of itself, is a blessing and a responsibility that these leaders place their confidence and trust in you to do these amazing things.”

Draines no longer works with the United States Secret Service. These days, the La Salle University alumna leads a security consulting firm, Elite Strategy Global, she launched in 2017.

Her path toward a career in criminal justice began at La Salle.

A native of Hartford, Conn., Draines found herself drawn to La Salle because of its foundation in religious tradition, coupled with its intimate class sizes and proximity to home. “It’s an amazing university that aligned with who I am as a person,” she said. “When you arrive, you realize you’re close enough to Center City that I could enjoy the quiet spaces of the campus and still attend Greek festivals, visit South Street, and get my first cup of Rita’s water ice.”

Draines majored in criminal justice and minored in women’s studies. While pursuing her degree, she landed an internship with the police department in her hometown—Hartford. That served as her introduction to law enforcement and helped her envision a career in which she was helping people and making a difference in her community.

No one in her immediate family has a law enforcement background. Nationally, according to Bureau of Justice data, African-Americans comprise roughly 12 percent of local law enforcement personnel, and only one in every eight local police officers are female. These facts did not sway her decision-making process.

“I knew this was the career for me,” she said. “I just had this desire to help others, provide safety, build relationships, and give back to my community.”

Upon graduating from La Salle, Draines enrolled in the Hartford police academy. She graduated at the top of her class. “We called ourselves 98 New Blue,” she said. Strong job performance in her first several years assigned to the patrol division led to a role in recruitment for the department. That’s when Draines began her pursuit of a graduate degree in forensic science with a specialization in investigations. A classmate in the program, a former Hartford officer, encouraged Draines to apply for a post with the Secret Service.

“Here I am, going to school on nights and weekends, and this classmate introduced me to this possibility,” Draines said. “I had no desire to leave Hartford, but he said, ‘You’d be great for this.’ That’s when I knew that, in life, some things are meant to be. I took that leap of faith.”

Draines’ immediate posts with the Secret Service came through its Brooklyn and White Plains, N.Y., offices for eight years before she received a call to join the Dignitary Protective Division and eventually the Presidential Protective Division, in Washington, D.C. During these assignments, Draines provided security for Cabinet Members, such as former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, and former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

“Being selected to that protective detail assignment was a highlight,” she said. “It was a major responsibility. The team concept was imperative. The success of the mission was dependent upon the competence, motivation, and dependability of each individual to do their part. There’s no greater blessing than to know you’re trusted by your team as part of the greater whole.”

Today, Draines resides in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, managing daily operations of the firm she created only three years ago.

“Had I ever considered my life would take turns in these directions? Not exactly,” Draines said. “I’ve been blessed with a great education, great people, great partners, and great relationships. I’ve been able to do things, and accomplish other things, in my life that I never thought possible.”

—Christopher A. Vito