An update on La Salle Athletics

To the University community,

In light of the evolving situation regarding COVID-19, the La Salle Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is suspending all team practices and scheduled competitions until further notice.

The safety, health, and well-being of the La Salle University community, including our student-athletes, coaches, and staff members, is of the utmost importance. It is imperative that we also consider the wellness of spectators, and visiting teams and their essential personnel. This measure protects the welfare of everyone.

If circumstances have changed based on this new development, student-athletes are asked to contact University Housing to complete required paperwork and receive permission to remain in campus residence halls over spring break and during the weeks that follow. Students interested in pursuing this option are encouraged to complete the Housing Extension Request Form through Housing Self-Service, available on the mylasalle Portal .

I encourage student-athletes to connect with their coaches for additional instruction.

I would like to thank the La Salle community for their support and understanding. The University will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

Sincerely,

Brian Baptiste

Director of Athletics and Recreation