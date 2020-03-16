Note to Faculty about Continuing Educational Preparations

See the latest information from La Salle University, including campus announcements, best practices, additional resources, and more.More Info »
Colleagues,
We continue to monitor all public health and government updates as we proceed with plans for educational and necessary operational work during the pandemic. Things continue to develop rapidly and we’re all working to get our bearings after a week that included a Time Change, Full Moon, Friday the 13th, the Ides of March, and the declaration of a National Emergency.
Before I share updates related to our schedule of remote learning workshops, I’d like to remind you to check your email frequently for messages from students and colleagues. There’s a great deal of information that needs to be shared in the days and weeks ahead, and we need everyone to stay in the loop.
Upcoming Fall Course Registration
Fall 2020 course registration is on-going and registration for first-year students opens Thursday, March 26. The entire process can be completed online. Students will thus need to conduct advising meetings with you via email, phone, Skype, Zoom or other method. You’ll be able to access DegreeWorks from home and I ask that you please do all you can to support our students. It’s important that we continue to conduct our courses for this semester as well as get students registered for Fall and Summer courses. You can reach out to your Chair, Dean’s office or someone in the Registrar’s Office, if you require assistance.
Preparation to Transition to Online Instruction
Beginning tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17), the University is providing workshops that will help prepare you for leading your courses using digital resources. In collaboration with the University’s Office of Information Technology and the Instructional Design Team, we’ve developed the following series of workshops and training opportunities for you to leverage. (The full list is available below.)
More Information
Some Useful Reminders
~Highlights from “How to Make Your Online Pivot Less Brutal”
As we take these critically important steps toward ensuring academic continuity, I’d like to express my gratitude. Our University takes great pride in its rich legacy of providing a high-quality education through impactful, transformational teaching. These extraordinary circumstances may challenge us, but they will not compromise our tradition.
Let’s lean on each other as we make this transition to remote learning.
Sincerely,
Lynne A. Texter, Ph.D.
Interim Provost & Vice President of Academic Affairs
Remote Teaching Workshops
View the most up-to-date schedule of workshops and trainings »
Additional Resources