Registration for Summer and Fall 2020 courses

Students,

The past few weeks have been a bit different than the typical college semester. Our gratitude is with each of you, as you have cooperated with the University during a situation that remains in constant flux.

It’s likely that you are feeling the stress and strain of this situation. That’s normal. The University’s faculty and staff will remain flexible with you every step of the way. As we look to the future, we want to make sure that you don’t miss out on registering for Summer and Fall courses.

Fall 2020 course registration for first-year students opens Thursday, March 26. Select groups of students already have begun filling out their rosters for the Fall sessions, and Summer registration is ongoing. Undergraduate evening students can register for Fall 2020 courses this June.

Unlike previous semesters, you will need to conduct an advisor visit through Zoom conferencing as opposed to doing so in person. Here is an important checklist, from the Office of the University Registrar:

Check your email for a customized registration letter you received several weeks ago. Confirm your registration status, using the Prepare for Registration link, to ensure you have no holds on your account that will keep you from registering. Contact the advisor whose name appears in your pre-registration email and make an appointment to speak with him/her via Zoom. In your appointment, you can discuss course requirements and alternative courses, and obtain the PIN required for online course registration. Review your DegreeWorks account to view the courses you need to complete. DegreeWorks is listed in the mylasalle Portal under Tools. Review the complete course schedule, and Browse Classes for the fall semester. Build your schedule based on the courses your advisor recommended. Log-in to Br. LUWIS to Register for Classes online beginning on your assigned date and time and build your schedule using the five-digit CRN number attached to each course.

The Registrar’s Office will be staffed, should students encounter any registration issues. Students can call 215-951-1020 or email regacct@lasalle.edu . Remember to bookmark the University’s COVID-19 page for the latest updates and information from La Salle.

Lastly, this year’s spring break will feel a bit different than those you have experienced in year’s past. We encourage you to take this time to temporarily hit pause on your academic commitments and focus on your overall wellness. Please care for yourself—and your classmates. Our University community is a family. Check in on your friends and classmates regularly, whether via phone call, text, or your preferred method.

Stay healthy, everyone.

Sincerely,

Dawn M. Soufleris, Ph.D.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management

Lynne A. Texter, Ph.D.

Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs