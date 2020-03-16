We will get through this—together and by association

To the University community:

Over the weekend, the effects of the coronavirus disease called COVID-19 and its pervasive spread throughout the world led to a number of significant changes in our region.

We are working rapidly to assess the most recent developments and how they will impact all of us. We continue to work closely with public health officials to help guide our decision-making. We will have an update for the campus community tomorrow.

This is not the academic year any of us expected, and yet here we are—navigating it, together. I am unbelievably proud of the resilience, creativity, and collaboration that I have witnessed from all of you over the past few weeks.

I want you to know that we will get through this. This is a fluid situation, and I recognize that the pace of new information and decisions can feel overwhelming. It’s incredibly important that you continue to take care of yourselves and one another during this difficult time.

Since this situation is developing so rapidly, please continue to stay connected to the most up-to-date information from La Salle through your email and by bookmarking lasalle.edu/covid19 .

At this point, I don’t have the answers to all your questions, and neither do the members of the University task force. This critically important work is ongoing. Our guiding principle at La Salle will always be the protection of our University community.

In uncertain times, here is one certainty: Together and by association, we will get through this.

Sincerely,

Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.

President