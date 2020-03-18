Let’s gather in prayer

To the University community,

COVID-19 continues to test each of us. Not unlike other institutions, our University community has been separated by distances great and small and forced to navigate unanticipated obstacles.

In the midst of this global pandemic, let our faith overcome every test.

Please join me in a virtual prayer service tomorrow (Thursday, March 19) at 12 p.m. Eastern hosted by the Lasallian District of Eastern North America (DENA). The prayer service celebrates the feast of St. Joseph and draws upon our Lasallian Association with countless members, partners, and ministries from the northeast region of the United States and Toronto, Canada.

United by prayer, we can support our brothers and sisters most affected by COVID-19. If you cannot join the prayer service, consider a private personal reflection.

St. John Baptist de La Salle once said, “You can do more with the grace of God than you think.” Our collective faith and the power of prayer will continue to guide us, amid these trying times.

Sincerely,

Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.

President