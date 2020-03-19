University response to Gov. Wolf’s order

To students, faculty, and staff:

Last week, La Salle University took an important step toward the continued protection of the University community’s health and wellness by moving to remote learning for the remainder of the semester .

As we monitor the ongoing public health crisis, caused by a novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, we are mindful that this may create significant interruptions to University operations. In compliance with this evening’s order from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, La Salle University will implement a stricter enforcement around the University’s remote operations guidelines announced last week. As such, only staff specifically designated by a vice president will continue to have an on-campus presence through at least Monday, April 13. No other employees are permitted on campus.

This decision is subject to evaluation and further change.

For students:

We are working with our Housing and Residence Life staff, as well as International Student Services, to assist students’ departure from campus in an expedient, safe, and orderly manner. Students will receive additional information Friday (March 20) from the offices of Housing and Residence Life.

For faculty and staff:

All La Salle employees other than those specifically designated by a vice president are not permitted on and should not report to campus. Ongoing communication between supervisors and employees is incredibly important. Employees are asked to speak with supervisors immediately to adjust work plans, as necessary.

As employees work with supervisors to define their critical tasks, it is important to note that Project Compass will remain a top priority for all employees involved. Employees working remotely will be required to:

Compile a written list of critical tasks, projects, strategic priorities, and lower priority projects that can be completed remotely in order to ensure business continuity.

Discuss the list with their supervisor and document the written work plan on the COVID-19 Remote Work Plan Template .

Employees who are unable to work remotely during this period should be prepared to use their available allotments of vacation and sick time. Employees with an insufficient balance of available vacation and sick time should talk with their supervisor who will contact the Office of Human Resources at hr@lasalle.edu .

Tools are available to faculty and staff to ease the transition to remote work. The following represent considerations each employee and supervisor should make while preparing to work remotely:

Think creatively about ways you will complete work and collaborate. For example, remote work employees may still be able to actively participate in meetings through available technology, such as Zoom.

Work through your supervisor to identify your technology requirements. Most of the University’s operational systems are available through the Internet and can be accessed using a personal home computer. Additional information is currently being gathered from campus leaders to assess gaps in technology required to work remotely.

Please be cognizant and cautious of what you are transmitting to and from and saving on a computer that was not issued by the University, as well as information contained in any paper documents you may have taken with you.

Thank you for your patience during this ever-changing time. Employees with questions are asked to contact the Office of Human Resources at hr@lasalle.edu .

Sincerely,

Dawn M. Soufleris, Ph.D.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management