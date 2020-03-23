Tips for students engaged in virtual coursework

Students across the country and around the world have turned their dining rooms, bedrooms, and living rooms into temporary classrooms.

The novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 has interrupted traditional, face-to-face instruction for students everywhere. To ensure it does not cause additional interruptions to learning, a majority of colleges and universities have shifted to remote learning methods through the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester—including La Salle University.

For some, the notion of learning through mobile applications, online dashboards, and virtual course materials might seem daunting.

Here are tips and best practices for students as they engage in their virtual coursework:

Getting started

Download the mobile versions of Canvas, Zoom, and OneDrive. These systems and platforms offer free downloads in the Google Play and Apple Stores, for both Apple and Android devices. They are also available through the myLaSalle portal. Also, be sure to download La Salle University’s mobile app for access to the latest information from the University. Access Office365 for Microsoft documents like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Familiarize yourself with Canvas

Canvas will serve as the most valuable tool for La Salle students who are engaged in remote learning. The platform provides access to video lectures that bring course material to life, as well as discussion boards that help you connect and share ideas with your classmates, downloadable resources and course materials, access to your professors, assignment due dates, and live video classroom time.

Ask for help

Stay connected with your professors and ask questions, especially if you need academic support. On the tech side, La Salle’s IT team is available to help. Submit a Help Desk request or email helpdesk@lasalle.edu with routine technology-related questions. Students can report more-urgent tech needs with a special prompt through IT’s phone system, at 215-951-1860.

Set a schedule

Remote learning requires a different approach than what you might be used to. That’s OK. Create a schedule that accounts for study time, completion of assignments, and any face-to-face learning through Zoom or other digital media. As part of this process, identify a dedicated study space that meets your learning needs. This will help you remain as productive and successful as possible.

Communicate often

Check your La Salle email regularly. Speak with your professors about their available office hours. Some may prefer email or phone calls, while others might opt for a quick check-in on Zoom. Stay connected with your classmates, too, and offer one another motivation and guidance. And if you are struggling, ask classmates or professors for help.

Stay organized

Create to-do lists. Set calendar reminders for any pressing or upcoming assignment due dates.

Take care of yourself

La Salle prioritizes the wellness of the students, faculty, and staff in our University community. Our move to remote learning is to ensure we all stay healthy. Remember to wash your hands regularly and practice social distancing. The University’s COVID-19 page features more information, including recommendations and tips for staying healthy.

—Christopher A. Vito