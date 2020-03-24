COVID-19 Information

La Salle News

March 24, 2020

La Salle celebrates its founding at annual Charter Dinner

University honors Trustee Reginald M. Browne, ’93, and Independence Blue Cross Foundation

La Salle University celebrated the anniversary of its founding with the 28th annual Charter Dinner, held Feb. 29 at Normandy Farm Hotel and Conference Center, in Blue Bell, Pa.

More than 250 supporters of the University attended the annual Charter Dinner, which celebrates La Salle’s founding in 1863 and pays tribute to the generations of Christian Brothers, laypeople, and clergy whose dedication have made La Salle the prominent institution that it is today. Over the past 28 years, the La Salle University Charter Dinner has raised more than $5 million. Proceeds have been used to enhance the University’s Scholarship Fund, benefiting many La Salle students.

Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, accepted the Lasallian Impact Award on behalf of the IBC Foundation
pictured from left to right: Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D., President, La Salle University, Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, Independence Blue Cross Foundation, and William W. Matthews III, Esq., ’90, Acting Chair, Board of Trustees

The Lasallian Impact Award, an award that honors an organization whose core values mirror those of La Salle University, was presented to the Independence Blue Cross Foundation. The foundation’s president, Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, accepted the award on behalf of the IBC Foundation.

The foundation’s mission focuses on leading solutions that improve the health and wellness of our communities. The IBC Foundation and its record of community engagement build upon the 80-year legacy and commitment of Independence Blue Cross.

Marshall-Blake oversees strategic, programmatic, and operational efforts as the foundation’s president. She is dedicated to leadership and community service, as evidenced by her affiliation with more than 30 professional and civic organizations. Marshall-Blake is not a nurse; however, she earned induction into the American Academy of Nursing, demonstrating her profound commitment to the field.

Reginald M. Browne accepts the Lasallian Leadership Award
pictured from left to right: Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D., President, La Salle University, Reginald M. Browne, ’93, Senior Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald Securities and La Salle University Trustee,  and William W. Matthews III, Esq., ’90, Acting Chair, La Salle Board of Trustees

The Lasallian Leadership Award, an award that recognizes an individual who displays outstanding leadership in the corporate, civic, governmental, or religious communities, was presented to Reginald M. Browne, ’93, Principal at GTS.

A native Philadelphian, Browne serves as a Principal of GTS, a global leader in providing liquidity to investors across financial instruments. An advocate of La Salle, he serves on the University’s Board of Trustees, serving as the chair of the University Advancement committee, and earned induction into the De La Salle Society, which recognizes his place among the University’s most-philanthropic supporters.

A beneficiary of professional mentorship early in his career, Browne remains involved with La Salle and engaged with the University’s students. Has received numerous awards and citations, including the Distinguished Eagle Scout Citation bestowed by the Boy Scouts of America and the National Eagle Scout Association. He currently serves on the executive committee of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and the New York City Boy Scouts Board of Directors.

—Christopher A. Vito

