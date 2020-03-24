Video Message from President Hanycz

Dear Explorers:

As we find ourselves in the midst of this Lenten season, we recognize this period of liturgical anticipation, but also anticipation on the academic front. Next week, La Salle will step into an era of remote education as we move to a fully online learning platform. Our faculty have been at work preparing for this shift, and I am confident that we are ready to continue to deliver a Lasallian experience that is framed by high-impact teaching and learning. I am enjoying the activity of our La Salle family on social media, ranging from students sharing their positive sentiments and fun social distancing activities, to our faculty exchanging instructional tips and best practices, and our alumni who are engaging in pop-up book clubs and virtual social gatherings. Perhaps best of all, I see that we continue to behave as Lasallians; we are bringing compassion and community to a world that feels very chaotic and disjointed at the moment.

I took the opportunity to record a message for our community that I hope will provide you with the same hope and reassurance that you are each continuing to provide to me. Please take a moment to view it and let us continue to remain connected to our remarkable La Salle community through these challenging days.

Warmly,

Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.

President