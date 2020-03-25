Academic update and access to virtual resources

To the University community,

As we prepare for the balance of the Spring 2020 semester, and the beginning of remote learning, I have an important update to share with you regarding grading.

Given the extraordinary circumstances, La Salle University will offer a Temporary Grading Policy. This policy will grant undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students the option to substitute a letter grade (standard grading) in one or more Spring 2020 courses with a Satisfactory/Pass/Unsatisfactory (S/P/U) grade. Please note that specific degree programs might have specifications around which courses can be taken as a S/P/U grade. Students must consult with their advisors. At this time, this is the only academic term for which the Temporary Grading Policy will apply.

How the policy works

All courses will be graded with the standard grading scale for Spring 2020. The deadline for faculty grade submission is 12 p.m., May 13, 2020. In consultation with advisors and programs, undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students can choose the S/P/U option for Spring 2020 courses in which they are registered. From May 14–19, 2020, students may elect to convert a grade to a S/P/U designation. Students will initiate that request with the Office of the University Registrar. Additional details on this process will follow.

Consistent with the current criteria for Undergraduate students who opt for S/P/U grading, letter grades of A through C would be converted to a Satisfactory (S), letter grades of C- and D would be converted to Pass (P) while F grades will be converted to an Unsatisfactory (U).

Consistent with the current criteria for Graduate and Doctoral students who opt for S/P/U grading, letter grades of A through B- would be converted to a Satisfactory (S), a letter grade of C would be converted to Pass (P) while F grades will be converted to an Unsatisfactory (U).

Faculty members will not be aware of students who elect the S/P/U grading option when entering final grades. Grades will be entered in the format for which the course was approved (letter grades).

Additional policy details

A Satisfactory grade will earn credit hours toward a student’s degree and will fulfill prerequisite requirements, but it will not count toward a student’s GPA. A Satisfactory grade also will count toward applicable curricular, major, continuation, and graduation requirements.

A Pass grade will earn credit hours toward a student’s degree but will not fulfill prerequisite requirements and will not count toward the student’s GPA. Students must consult with their advisors to determine if a Pass grade will fulfill curricular grade requirements.

An Unsatisfactory grade will earn no credit hours and will not count toward the student’s GPA.

Students must be aware that there are exceptions to this policy. Please consult with your advisor and/or program director for details.

More resources

Below, please review the information about essential academic and career services that will be available to you over the final weeks of the Spring semester. Today’s message complements the valuable information you received from Student Wellness Services, providing details on the counseling and student health resources that are available by phone or in virtual platforms.

These next few weeks will be interesting, to say the least. This will be a semester unlike any other you ever have experienced. As we make the transition to remote learning, it’s important that we continue to support and nurture one another, and always remember to practice patience.

We remain committed to our students and supporting them during these extraordinary circumstances.

Sincerely,

Lynne A. Texter, Ph.D.

Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

ACADEMIC RESOURCES AND SERVICES

The Center for Academic Achievement will provide writing tutoring, subject tutoring, and academic coaching online via Zoom appointments from March 30 — May 7.

Students will make appointments through GradesFirst. After doing so, students will receive an email from their assigned tutor with a link to the Zoom appointment. If the appointment is for writing tutoring, students must reply to that email with a copy of their paper in a Microsoft Word document before the date of their tutoring appointment.

Supplemental instruction. Students in courses with supplemental instruction will continue to be able to attend SI sessions via Zoom. Supplemental Instruction leaders will reach out to the students in their course with more specific information regarding SI session times and Zoom links.

Students in courses with supplemental instruction will continue to be able to attend SI sessions via Zoom. Supplemental Instruction leaders will reach out to the students in their course with more specific information regarding SI session times and Zoom links. Professional academic coaching. Students who would like to schedule an appointment with a professional academic coach to develop an academic success plan are asked to send an email to academicsupport@lasalle.edu.

Students who would like to schedule an appointment with a professional academic coach to develop an academic success plan are asked to send an email to academicsupport@lasalle.edu. Student success workshops. The calendar of remaining workshops, with titles and registration links, include: “APA Fundamentals” (5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1) “Writing Successful Literature Reviews” (12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7) “Red Bull, Coffee, and All-Nighters: The Facts and Myths of Final Preparation” (12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21)

The calendar of remaining workshops, with titles and registration links, include: Questions. Students with questions may direct them to tutoring@lasalle.edu or academicsupport@lasalle.edu.

CAREER RESOURCES AND SERVICES

The La Salle University Career Center is offering all services virtually, including its annual Spring Job and Internship Fair, which is scheduled for the week of April 6 – 10. The Career Center will send out more information on a Canvas course as the dates draw near.

Appointments with the Career Center will take place by phone, e-mail (recommended for anyone who has previously met with a counselor), or Zoom (recommended for anyone who has not previously met with a counselor). Use Handshake to schedule appointments. Handshake is accessible by clicking on Tools in the mylasalle Portal.

