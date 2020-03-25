COVID-19 Information

La Salle News

March 25, 2020

Academic update and access to virtual resources

To the University community,

As we prepare for the balance of the Spring 2020 semester, and the beginning of remote learning, I have an important update to share with you regarding grading.

Given the extraordinary circumstances, La Salle University will offer a Temporary Grading Policy. This policy will grant undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students the option to substitute a letter grade (standard grading) in one or more Spring 2020 courses with a Satisfactory/Pass/Unsatisfactory (S/P/U) grade. Please note that specific degree programs might have specifications around which courses can be taken as a S/P/U grade. Students must consult with their advisors. At this time, this is the only academic term for which the Temporary Grading Policy will apply.

How the policy works

All courses will be graded with the standard grading scale for Spring 2020. The deadline for faculty grade submission is 12 p.m., May 13, 2020. In consultation with advisors and programs, undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students can choose the S/P/U option for Spring 2020 courses in which they are registered. From May 14–19, 2020, students may elect to convert a grade to a S/P/U designation. Students will initiate that request with the Office of the University Registrar. Additional details on this process will follow.

Consistent with the current criteria for Undergraduate students who opt for S/P/U grading, letter grades of A through C would be converted to a Satisfactory (S), letter grades of C- and D would be converted to Pass (P) while F grades will be converted to an Unsatisfactory (U).

Consistent with the current criteria for Graduate and Doctoral students who opt for S/P/U grading, letter grades of A through B- would be converted to a Satisfactory (S), a letter grade of C would be converted to Pass (P) while F grades will be converted to an Unsatisfactory (U).

Faculty members will not be aware of students who elect the S/P/U grading option when entering final grades. Grades will be entered in the format for which the course was approved (letter grades).

Additional policy details

  • A Satisfactory grade will earn credit hours toward a student’s degree and will fulfill prerequisite requirements, but it will not count toward a student’s GPA. A Satisfactory grade also will count toward applicable curricular, major, continuation, and graduation requirements.
  • A Pass grade will earn credit hours toward a student’s degree but will not fulfill prerequisite requirements and will not count toward the student’s GPA. Students must consult with their advisors to determine if a Pass grade will fulfill curricular grade requirements.
  • An Unsatisfactory grade will earn no credit hours and will not count toward the student’s GPA.

Students must be aware that there are exceptions to this policy. Please consult with your advisor and/or program director for details.

More information regarding this policy can be found here.

More resources

Below, please review the information about essential academic and career services that will be available to you over the final weeks of the Spring semester. Today’s message complements the valuable information you received from Student Wellness Services, providing details on the counseling and student health resources that are available by phone or in virtual platforms.

These next few weeks will be interesting, to say the least. This will be a semester unlike any other you ever have experienced. As we make the transition to remote learning, it’s important that we continue to support and nurture one another, and always remember to practice patience.

We remain committed to our students and supporting them during these extraordinary circumstances.

Sincerely,

Lynne A. Texter, Ph.D.
Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

ACADEMIC RESOURCES AND SERVICES

The Center for Academic Achievement will provide writing tutoring, subject tutoring, and academic coaching online via Zoom appointments from March 30 — May 7.

Students will make appointments through GradesFirst. After doing so, students will receive an email from their assigned tutor with a link to the Zoom appointment. If the appointment is for writing tutoring, students must reply to that email with a copy of their paper in a Microsoft Word document before the date of their tutoring appointment.

More information:

CAREER RESOURCES AND SERVICES

The La Salle University Career Center is offering all services virtually, including its annual Spring Job and Internship Fair, which is scheduled for the week of April 6 – 10. The Career Center will send out more information on a Canvas course as the dates draw near.

Appointments with the Career Center will take place by phone, e-mail (recommended for anyone who has previously met with a counselor), or Zoom (recommended for anyone who has not previously met with a counselor). Use Handshake to schedule appointments. Handshake is accessible by clicking on Tools in the mylasalle Portal.

More information:

  • Handshake. Here’s how to schedule an appointment in Handshake: First, click on Career Center at the upper-right corner. Click Appointments, followed by Schedule a New Appointment. Once an appointment category and type are selected, students will see an option to select an appointment medium in the upper-right corner of the screen. (Students can choose either email, phone, or Zoom. If phone is preferred, leave a phone number in the comments section.) In both an email confirmation message and in the appointment page on Handshake, please note the link to the Zoom meeting room where your appointment will take place.
  • Spring Job and Internship Fair. A Canvas course for our Fair (April 6 – 10) will include access to resources every student needs in order to engage with employers virtually, and instructions on how to connect during the week of the Fair.
  • Events. All upcoming events are posted in Handshake. The following upcoming Career Center events, available in a virtual setting, include:
    • Campus Philly Virtual Fair
    • Social Impact Fair
    • Career MD Virtual Career Fair for Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Professionals
    • Educate in Central PA Teacher Job Fair
  • Additional details. Follow us on Instagram, @lasalleucareers; check your email; and click into your Handshake account for more information on all events as it becomes available.
  • Questions. Students with questions can call 215-951-1075 or email careers@lasalle.edu.

