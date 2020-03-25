Master’s program earns top-20 ranking for annual salary after graduation

A recent ranking placed La Salle University’s Master of Arts in Strategic Communication program among the best in the nation for return on investment.

La Salle’s M.A. program is ranked 20th nationally among communications programs that lead to the highest median annual salary in students’ first year after graduation, according to a recent study by GradReports.com. The study analyzed master’s programs and ranked them based upon the earning potential of their respective graduates, using publicly available data that had been reported to the U.S. Department of Education.

“We’re pleased to see our program recognized by a ranking that focuses on student outcomes,” said Katie Dunleavy, Ph.D., the graduate director of La Salle’s program. “Our students feel a great sense of personal accomplishment when they finish their degree and it is important that they can also point to a salary increase as a result of the education they received at La Salle. We equip our students for application of knowledge in the classroom and beyond, and this ranking aligns with our unofficial departmental slogan: Think. Do.”

La Salle’s M.A. in Strategic Communication prepares students for career advancement in the fields of communication management, public relations, and human relations. A hybrid graduate program, it offers classes in both online and in-person formats. The program can be completed in an accelerated one-year model or on a part-time basis. Related coursework is available to La Salle students as a graduate certificate or a concentration in the University’s MBA program.

“The Strategic Communication program is a great choice for working professionals seeking to advance their careers or for those new to the field looking to enhance their earning potential,” said Michael Smith, Ph.D., chair and associate professor in the Department of Communication. “Both our graduate and undergraduate communication programs have been ranked among the best nationally for value. In 2019, College Factual ranked La Salle’s Communication program number 1 in Pennsylvania and among the top 5 percent nationally. Our graduates perform well in their respective fields after graduation, and these latest rankings acknowledge that.”

This is the latest ranking for which La Salle has been lauded for its strong return on investment. In November, Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) ranked the mid-career earnings achieved by La Salle graduates among the top-4 percent in the nation and the lifetime net value of a La Salle degree in the top-6 percent.

—Christopher A. Vito