Update on student accounts

Dear University Community,

We know the last few weeks have been challenging. As the COVID-19 situation evolved rapidly in our region and across the world, University staff have been working around the clock to make the best decisions with the most up-to-date information from global health agencies and government officials. As the severity of the outbreak progressed and mandated restrictions were applied in our region, we were forced to pivot to a remote learning format for the remainder of the Spring semester to ensure the health and well-being of our community.

Due to the mandated closure of University housing as a result of this global pandemic, those students in university housing or with a university meal plan will be receiving a prorated refund.

Each student’s refund will be calculated based on the prorated charges offset by a prorated portion of institutional aid.

Over the next two weeks, the University will be applying the adjustment to each student’s account. We appreciate your patience as we proceed with this detailed process. Student accounts will be updated on the portal with the reflected adjustment by the middle of April.

Past due balances and monthly payment plans

Once the adjustment amount is determined, it will be applied to the student’s spring account. Students with outstanding balances will have this credit applied to the balance due. Students who are using the monthly payment plan will have this amount applied to the April 9 payment, which will reduce the balance due. We are working with our payment vendor to try to push back the last payment date for the payment plan. Regardless of whether that date moves, we will be waiving any late fees for the April billing cycle.

Students who currently have no outstanding balances

For those students with no outstanding balances, refund checks will be issued by the end of April.

We know that this has been a stressful period for everyone. We hope that this provides some level of relief to you and your family during this difficult situation.

We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and adaptability as we work together to navigate and sort through the various impacts of this situation. We are closely monitoring the public health crisis and working with local officials to develop a plan for students to retrieve their belongings and move out. As soon as it is deemed safe to move forward with move-out, you will receive a new appointment date and time from University Housing along with other pertinent details about the move-out process.

Supporting one another

We recognize that many families are experiencing significant financial challenges due to the impact of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the University’s Student Emergency Fund has been utilized to assist students in need during this transition to remote learning.

We’ve heard from many of our students and their families asking how they can support those in our community who are most in need during this difficult time. Supporting the Student Emergency Fund allows the University to respond to individual student need during this unprecedented situation. The Student Emergency Fund supports basic needs, like food and housing insecurity, as well as emergency travel and educational costs that have been incurred by our students due to this pandemic.

We are grateful to our entire community for their collaboration during this crisis. The importance of our La Salle community is felt more deeply in times like this. Together, we will get through this.

If you have any questions, please contact studentar@lasalle.edu.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Pricken

Vice President of Finance and Administration

Dawn Soufleris, Ph.D.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management