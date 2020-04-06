Graduating student receives national co-op award

Alex Wilson, who majors in finance and business systems and analytics, became the first La Salle student to win the award.

Alex Wilson, ’20, “impressed” and “exceeded expectations” during his recent co-op. This semester, he made La Salle University history.

Wilson, a fourth-year student in La Salle’s School of Business, received the Cooperative Education Student Achievement Award. Presented to one student annually by the Cooperative Education and Internship Association (CEIA), the honor recognizes exemplary performance in a co-op program by an undergraduate student enrolled in a four- or five-year degree program.

A student in the University Honors and Business Scholars programs, Wilson will graduate in May with degrees in finance and business systems and analytics. He is the first La Salle student to win the national honor in its 30-year history of recognizing student achievements.

“It’s difficult to put into words what this means to me,” said Wilson, a native of Glenside, Pa. “I’m proud of my work and to represent La Salle University with this prestigious honor.”

Wilson received the award because of his work in a supply chain analytics co-op at Johnson & Johnson DePuy Synthes Customer Support Services division in West Chester, Pa.

During his co-op, from January to August 2019, Wilson found opportunities to integrate with the company beyond meeting the basic needs of his role. He created volume and error reports to increase order management accuracy by 67 percent and reduce errors by 58 percent, according to Wilson’s supervisor, Laura Lee Swope, the team leader of DePuy Synthes Customer Support Services. Wilson even joined the office’s first aid squad to support the safety of the building.

“Throughout his term, Alex developed deep connections through networking and consistently looked to expand knowledge of himself and others,” Swope said. “The impact that Alexander made in a short time with our organization was tremendous, and we were so impressed that he was asked to extend his time past the typically Co-op duration of six months. As a co-op supervisor for many years, I feel confident in stating that Alex exceeded our expectations in his professional and community service contributions.”

Johnson and Johnson acknowledges employee achievement through awards that require senior management approval. Most co-op students receive one or none.

“Alex achieved five awards,” Swope said.

Wilson earned the co-op through La Salle’s Business Scholars Co-Op program, which aligns high-performing students with work in their chosen fields, gives them practical experience prior to graduation, and readies them for immediate professional success. One hundred percent of the students enrolled in the Business Scholars Co-Op program in 2019 received full-time employment offers or acceptance into graduate school upon earning their undergraduate degrees from La Salle.

After graduation, Wilson will enter Johnson & Johnson’s Finance Leadership Development Program (FLDP). He will work as a financial analyst, handling budgeting for the sales and marketing teams within its pharmaceutical practice. The leadership development program guarantees Wilson employment with the multinational corporation and places him into a highly competitive rotation program through several roles at J&J.

“My parents, the faculty and staff at La Salle University and my friends all have contributed to me becoming the person I am today,” Wilson said. “I’m proud to bring everybody’s lessons together. I know I wouldn’t be in this position without La Salle and my family helping me develop my work ethic and an understanding of what you think your limit is and what it means to take the extra step beyond that limit.”

“Alex embodies what it means to be Lasallian, in thought, word, and deed,” said Penelope Grob, who directs La Salle’s Business Scholars Co-op Program. “His co-op work at both SAP and Johnson & Johnson are just the tip of the iceberg. We know Alex will serve as a role model for current and future students of La Salle. Alex laid the foundation for students on what they can achieve while attending La Salle and beyond.”

