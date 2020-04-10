An Easter Reflection from President Hanycz

Dear Explorer Family:

It’s my hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe during these extraordinary times in which we are living.

This is an important week, as the holidays of Easter and Passover coincide. As Holy Week comes to a close and we finish the second full week of remote learning, I wanted to take a moment to share an Easter reflection with all of you.

I wish you and your families health, peace, and joy during this Easter weekend!

Warmly,

Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.

President